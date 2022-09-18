Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
goleafs.net
Own goal costs Leafs in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind - A late own goal put in by a Maple Leafs defender was all it took as the Indiana Tech women won their home opener on Tuesday night. The Leafs and Warriors played to a scoreless first half where Goshen outshot Indiana Tech 4-2. The Warriors offense kicked in during the second half, but they still couldn't put one in.
goleafs.net
Goshen's conference tournament runs end in Marion
MARION, Ind. - The Goshen men's and women's tennis teams both suffered defeats at the hands of Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening in the Crossroads League quarterfinals. The no. 5 men's team lost to to no. 4 IWU 5-2. And the no. 8 women lost to the Wildcats 7-0. The wins for the Goshen men came in no. 5 and no. 6 singles, as Mario Gomez took down Riley Fuqua 6-2, 6-2, and Insee Akarapan downed Grant Wayner 6-2, 6-0. Kevin Bollmann and Gomez won in no. 3 doubles, but the Wildcats won the team point 2-1. Pedro Scattolon put up a fight with Ethan Gray at no. 3 singles but lost the tiebreaker.
Fort Wayne ranked No. 2 minor league sports market
Fort Wayne has been ranked a Top 10 minor league sports market 8 times. It was No. 1 in 2007.
WANE-TV
‘Man killer’: Remembering Fort Wayne’s forgotten speedway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Racing is in the blood of many Hoosiers. The Indy 500 has helped fuel a love for the sport unseen in many other places, but its history in the state derives much further north than the hallowed bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman talks about the quarterback transfer portal
Notre Dame’s 24-17 win over Cal was extremely important — but it didn’t neccessarily inspire a ton of confidence in Drew Pyne by the Irish faithful as they prepare for the North Carolina Tar Heels this week. The junior from Connecticut finished the game 17-24 for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, but his early struggles had almost everyone ready to smash the panic button.
goleafs.net
Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Naomi Ross Richer, Women's Cross Country
GOSHEN, Ind. — Naomi Ross Richer, a junior on the women's cross country team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for September 12 - September 19!. Ross Richer was the women's individual champion at the IU Kokomo Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, September 17. She ran the 3.1 miles in 19:41.0, averaging 6:20.1 per mile. She was the first to cross the line from a pack of four Maple Leafs that finished among the top five, leading to the team's first-place finish. Annika Alderfer Fisher was just a second behind, Summer Cooper came in at 20:00, and Mia Wellington completed the race in 20:45. The top five finishers placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 13th for a total score of 24. IU-Kokomo was the second-place team with a score of 39, and IU-East was third with 65 points.
abc57.com
Middlebury man injured when cables break on tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A Middlebury man was injured in an incident involving a tree stand on Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 3:30 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers responded to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person who was seriously injured. According...
Silver Alert canceled for northern Indiana girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cooler weather as Fall arrives
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong cold front will approach the area during the day on Wednesday. Ahead of that front warm and somewhat humid air will be in place for the final day of summer. Temperature should warm well into the 80s and there could be showers and even a thundershower. The cooler air arrives tomorrow night and will be with us right through the weekend. Some of the chilliest nights are ahead with temperatures falling into the 40s. Daytime highs will move from the 60s into the low 70s by the weekend.
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
aroundfortwayne.com
NWS: Warm with scattered thunderstorms ahead
Expect unseasonably warm weather today and tomorrow with highs in the 80s and heat indices into the 90s. Today’s National Weather Service weather story for Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Warm with scattered thunderstorms ahead. Fort Wayne, Indiana (September 20, 2022) – Very warm weather for this time of year is...
Inside Indiana Business
$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City
Indianapolis-based developer Tom Dakich says he is “sick and tired” of Illinois residents passing through northwest Indiana on their way to southwest Michigan to spend their weekends and money. Dakich, as part of YAB Development Partners, says a $240 million mixed-use development in downtown Michigan City appears to be on track for a groundbreaking ceremony later this year. The project, called SoLa Development, will include two hotels, luxury condominiums and retail space on vacant land known as the “You Are Beautiful” site.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
abc57.com
Trick or treat on Eddy Street October 25
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Kids ages 10 and under are invited to trick or treat on Eddy Street Commons on October 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy crafts, games, and music during the event. Parents must accompany children during the free event. The rain date is...
WANE-TV
Parkview gets national recognition for nursing quality
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health has once again been nationally recognized for professional nursing practice, the regional health system said Tuesday in a release. For a second time, nine Parkview hospitals earned the status through the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program. The accreditation sets apart healthcare organizations that meet high standards for nursing excellence.
WNDU
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps up
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Indiana’s top festivals wrapped up on Sunday. The Nappanee Apple Festival is a historic tradition, bringing community members together to enjoy entertainment, carnival rides and games, apple peeling and pie eating contests, and so much more!. Some say they travel across the country...
WANE-TV
Waynedale fire sends 1 to the hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent a person to the hospital. It happened in the 6500 block of Liberty Drive. That’s off of Bluffton Road in Waynedale. Fire crews responded around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived at the...
abc57.com
Princess Dance Party in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- Dancers ages 4-7 are invited to dress like their favorite princess and enjoy stories, dance, and other princess excitement. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. at Debbie Werbrouck's School of Dance. At the event, children can learn royal manners, a princess dance and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Goodies with Grace: Apple Fritters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As September quickly winds down and summer turns to fall, Grace Kelly of GK Baked Goods creates the perfect autumnal pastry for the next “Goodies with Grace”. Watch as Grace shares her secrets to a sweet, billowy, and perfectly glazed apple...
