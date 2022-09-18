GOSHEN, Ind. — Naomi Ross Richer, a junior on the women's cross country team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for September 12 - September 19!. Ross Richer was the women's individual champion at the IU Kokomo Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, September 17. She ran the 3.1 miles in 19:41.0, averaging 6:20.1 per mile. She was the first to cross the line from a pack of four Maple Leafs that finished among the top five, leading to the team's first-place finish. Annika Alderfer Fisher was just a second behind, Summer Cooper came in at 20:00, and Mia Wellington completed the race in 20:45. The top five finishers placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 13th for a total score of 24. IU-Kokomo was the second-place team with a score of 39, and IU-East was third with 65 points.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO