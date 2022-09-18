ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Momentum Shifts: Prevailing in last week's 'must-win' game vs. Miami

A top-15 Miami Hurricanes football team made the trip to College Station for a nationally televised night game at Kyle Field on Saturday at 8 p.m. Nobody in the country knew what version of the Aggie football team was going to show up on the field, but what every single person inside and outside of the Texas A&M program did know was that this game was an ABSOLUTE MUST-WIN.
By The Numbers: Texas A&M 17, Miami 9

Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 17-9 win over Miami Saturday night at Kyle Field. 0 - Turnovers for the A&M offense vs. Miami. The Aggies turned it over four times in their first two weeks but made the quarterback change, and Max Johnson enjoyed a turnover-free evening in his first A&M start.
Week Three's Overnight Sensation: Bryce Anderson, Defensive Back

Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. Thrown into the fire in front of 107,000+ people, and Bryce Anderson...
2024 OL Ashton Funk recaps rowdy night at Kyle Field

2024 Katy Tompkins OL Ashton Funk‍ was back in College Station on Saturday night for the second time this season. He talks about his experience in Kyle Field, his talks with the Aggie coaching staff and how he has seen the line improve already. What did you think of...
