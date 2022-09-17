Read full article on original website
Boys Varsity Tennis beats Reeths-Puffer 6 – 2
HOLLAND HIGH SCHOOL – 6, Muskegon REETHS-PUFFER – 2, Singles:. No. 1 – Aiden Sin, HOLLAND HIGH SCHOOL def. Quinn Alderink, Muskegon REETHS-PUFFER, 6-3 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Andrew Lubbers, HOLLAND HIGH SCHOOL def. Cade Paugh, Muskegon REETHS-PUFFER, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Muskegon 8 – 0
On Tuesday night, Holland Soccer defeated Muskegon 8-0. Malakai Lopez and Luis Barajas scored two goals, and Odis Fickel, Jacob Van Hekken, Owen Ceithaml, and Michael French each converted. Fickel, VanHekken, Josiah VanHekken, and French had assists. Goalkeepers Nolan Currier and Noah Kelly shared the shut-out. “Muskegon taught us an important lesson,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “We have to pick up our pace of play and move the ball. When we do that, we can be successful.” Holland is now 4-8-2.
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Wyoming 3 – 1
Holland hosted Wyoming tonight and took a program wide win! Wyoming fought hard but Holland took the win. Coach Rumpsa stated, “Holland played hard and as a team tonight, I am proud of them!” Leading the DUTCH in aces were Makayla Peart and Libby LeFebre; leading in kills were Ari Gray, Libby LeFebre and Jada Livingston; leading in assists was Makayla Peart and leading in digs were Ari Gray and Madison Postma. The Lady DUTCH are now 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
Boys Varsity Tennis falls to Holland Christian 6 – 2
Holland hosted Holland Christian on Monday. The Maroons came out on top, defeating the Dutch, 6-2, in a tightly contested match. Holland’s wins came at #2 singles, Andrew Lubbers, and the #1 doubles team of Elliot Wehrmeyer and Sam Payne. “While we didn’t come out with the win today, I thought we played pretty well for the most part,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “They are the 6th ranked team in Division 3 for a reason and I thought we were right there with them. We look forward to seeing them at our regional tournament in two weeks.” Holland is now 11-6-1 on the season. The Dutch will host Reeths-Puffer in an OK Green matchup on Wednesday.
