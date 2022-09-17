ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Boys Varsity Tennis beats Reeths-Puffer 6 – 2

HOLLAND HIGH SCHOOL – 6, Muskegon REETHS-PUFFER – 2, Singles:. No. 1 – Aiden Sin, HOLLAND HIGH SCHOOL def. Quinn Alderink, Muskegon REETHS-PUFFER, 6-3 , 6-1 , -; No. 2 – Andrew Lubbers, HOLLAND HIGH SCHOOL def. Cade Paugh, Muskegon REETHS-PUFFER, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Wyoming 3 – 1

Holland hosted Wyoming tonight and took a program wide win! Wyoming fought hard but Holland took the win. Coach Rumpsa stated, “Holland played hard and as a team tonight, I am proud of them!” Leading the DUTCH in aces were Makayla Peart and Libby LeFebre; leading in kills were Ari Gray, Libby LeFebre and Jada Livingston; leading in assists was Makayla Peart and leading in digs were Ari Gray and Madison Postma. The Lady DUTCH are now 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
Boys Varsity Tennis falls to Holland Christian 6 – 2

Holland hosted Holland Christian on Monday. The Maroons came out on top, defeating the Dutch, 6-2, in a tightly contested match. Holland’s wins came at #2 singles, Andrew Lubbers, and the #1 doubles team of Elliot Wehrmeyer and Sam Payne. “While we didn’t come out with the win today, I thought we played pretty well for the most part,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “They are the 6th ranked team in Division 3 for a reason and I thought we were right there with them. We look forward to seeing them at our regional tournament in two weeks.” Holland is now 11-6-1 on the season. The Dutch will host Reeths-Puffer in an OK Green matchup on Wednesday.
