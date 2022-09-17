Holland hosted Holland Christian on Monday. The Maroons came out on top, defeating the Dutch, 6-2, in a tightly contested match. Holland’s wins came at #2 singles, Andrew Lubbers, and the #1 doubles team of Elliot Wehrmeyer and Sam Payne. “While we didn’t come out with the win today, I thought we played pretty well for the most part,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “They are the 6th ranked team in Division 3 for a reason and I thought we were right there with them. We look forward to seeing them at our regional tournament in two weeks.” Holland is now 11-6-1 on the season. The Dutch will host Reeths-Puffer in an OK Green matchup on Wednesday.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO