Walmart Inc. is bringing fewer associates into the family for the holiday season — looking to hire just 40,000 U.S. workers as opposed to the 150,000 it sought last year. The sharp reduction highlights just how rampant inflation and the threat of a recession are hurting discount consumers and the retailers that cater to them. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionA Look Inside Destree's First Store “Following on from job cuts at several retailers, this is the latest signal that the retail sector is going through a weaker period following the boom of...

RETAIL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO