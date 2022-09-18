Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
TMZ.com
Canelo Alvarez Serenades Vegas Nightclub With Spanish Tunes After Beating GGG
Canelo Alvarez went straight from whaling on Triple G's face to belting out tunes ... hitting a nightclub in Vegas after his big win Saturday -- and serenading his fans for several minutes on stage!!. The 32-year-old star boxer grabbed the mic at Zouk Nightclub at his post-fight celebration ......
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight
The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
Tom Hardy Brought ‘Venom’ Energy to a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Competition and Won Gold
Tom Hardy channeled his “Venom” energy onto the mat. The Academy Award nominee and “Mad Max: Fury Road” alum competed in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England, where he won the gold prize. Hardy entered the match under his real name, Edward Hardy, and competed against martial arts veteran Danny Appleby in the tournament’s semi-final match. A spokesperson for the tournament told The Guardian that Hardy was “very humble” and took photographs with fans. “Everyone recognized him,” the spokesperson said. Hardy’s competitor Appleby was “shell-shocked” to learn he was fighting Hardy. Appleby added that Hardy told him to “just...
Boxing Scene
Canelo On Post-Fight Hugs With GGG: I Respect Him As A Fighter; As A Person, I Don't Know
LAS VEGAS – The post-fight embraces between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin were genuine signs of respect from foes who’ve spent 36 rounds trying to take each other’s heads off over the past five years. Golovkin even kissed Alvarez on the cheek as they hugged right after...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: Bivol is The Target, Obviously He'll Want To Avenge That Defeat
Eddie Hearn, who works on a fight by fight basis with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says the Mexican star will be looking for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This
Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Tyson Fury fight ‘a cash-out’ for Anthony Joshua, promoter Lou DiBella claims
Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager Open to Negotiations for Joshua, Usyk Fights
Shelly Finkel, the manager of former heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder, insists he is all ears for making a fight between his charge and Anthony Joshua. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Finkel recently acknowledged that Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had indeed reached out to him via email about discussing a potential fight between the two high-profile heavyweights prior to Joshua’s rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. But Finkel said he did not confirm receipt at the time because Wilder had already signed a contract to face Robert Helenius Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Finkel said he conferred with Wilder and Wilder’s advisor Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions about the offer and they all decided it was premature to discuss it before Wilder’s Oct. 15 fight.
