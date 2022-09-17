Read full article on original website
Kansas basketball team closing in on the end of boot camp 2022
After seven grueling days, the Kansas men’s basketball team has reached the finish line of its annual boot camp. Barring something unforeseen, the Jayhawks will wrap up this year’s preseason conditioning grind after Wednesday morning’s session. After Day 1 last week, Kansas coach Bill Self said things...
KU says it has human remains of Native Americans in museum collections that need to be returned to tribal nations
The University of Kansas is set to begin again a process to return to tribal nations Native American remains that KU currently has in some of its museum collections. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said Tuesday in a message to the university community that KU now recognizes that it has human remains in some of its collections that cause “great pain for many in the Native community and beyond.”
UMKC leader first to interview for KU equity and diversity leadership position
A leader in the field of diversity and inclusion at the University of Missouri-Kansas City will be the first candidate to interview for a diversity and equity vice provost position at the University of Kansas. Makini King will be the first of four candidates to participate in a public interview...
Lawrence City Commission to consider new decorum rules for public meetings, changes to handling of consent agenda
City leaders will soon continue their discussion about potential limits on public comment and other changes intended to better manage meetings of the governing body. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider adopting a resolution amending rules and procedures governing commission meetings. The resolution includes a 30-minute cap on general public comment, an updated statement on decorum and changes to how the commission handles its consent agenda.
KU reduces suspension of fraternity it found involved in ‘systemic hazing’; fraternity recruiting new students again using Jayhawk brand
The University of Kansas has quietly reduced the suspension of a fraternity that earlier this year was found to have participated in “systemic hazing that threatened the health and safety of students,” the Journal-World has learned. University leaders in May signed an agreement that reduced the suspension of...
Trial date set for Albert Wilson’s wrongful conviction lawsuit; state has denied wrongdoing
A trial has been scheduled for next summer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit that a man accused of rape filed against the State of Kansas. The man, Albert Wilson, 26, of Wichita, was convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court in January 2019. On appeal, his conviction was vacated, and he was granted a new trial in March of 2021. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez declined to retry the case and dismissed it on Dec. 22, 2021, as reported by the Journal-World.
Lawrence police working to identify skeletal remains found in wooded area
Lawrence Police are investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area, according to a news release Monday from the police department. The skeletal remains were found south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas Highway 10, the release said. The man who found the remains called police from a convenience store around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Kansas-Iowa State football clash to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 on ESPN networks
The Kansas football team’s home game against Iowa State set for Oct. 1 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., the schools announced Monday. The KU-ISU game will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, marking three consecutive weeks of nationally televised games for the 3-0 Jayhawks.
City leaders express support for increasing water and sewer rates by 8.75% next year
City leaders indicated Tuesday that they were supportive of a water and sewer rate proposal that would increase rates by 8.75% next year, 10.25% in 2024 and 11% in 2025. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission provided city staff direction on the rate proposal, which has been revised since it was first presented last month, so city staff can prepare utility rate ordinances that will be voted on at an upcoming meeting. The proposal continues significant utility rate increases of recent years, and Vice Mayor Lisa Larsen said those increases have been needed because historically rates have not kept up with costs.
Accepting Dole Leadership Prize, former Colombian president tells KU crowd ‘peace doesn’t grow on trees’
Juan Manuel Santos, the former president of Colombia, knows conflict. Thus, the KU alumnus and 2016 recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize had little difficulty in answering a question at a Lawrence event Tuesday evening about the morality of negotiating with a political enemy. It was a question he got all the time as he worked to end a more-than-50-year Colombian civil war during his presidential tenure.
