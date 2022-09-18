Read full article on original website
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA in the mix for Ohio State decommit, combo guard George Washington III
Another top-100 prospect in the recruiting class of 2023 has Virginia on his final list of five schools after decommitting from Ohio State last month. George Washington III told On3 that he is considering only five schools: Virginia, Michigan, Wake Forest, Louisville and Dayton (he also held offers from Tennessee, Auburn and Liberty). He hails from Dayton, Ohio (Chaminade Julienne).
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott says Kemp out for Syracuse; more notes from his weekly presser
For the second game in a row, Virginia will be without one of the key figures in its pass-receiving corps, in slot receiver Billy Kemp IV. Kemp was too sick to play against Old Dominion last Saturday, and it appears he will miss Friday night’s game at Syracuse (7 p.m., ESPN). The fifth-year senior ranks fourth on UVA’s all-time reception list with 179 catches.
jerryratcliffe.com
‘Just let Brennan be Brennan’ might be UVA’s best strategy
Nobody is harder on Brennan Armstrong than Brennan Armstrong. Coach Tony Elliott admittedly pushes his star quarterback hard every day in practice. No doubt offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb do the same. Former coordinator Robert Anae had a reputation for being extremely hard on his quarterbacks.
jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers-Blue Devils game to kick off at 7:30 on Oct. 1 in Durham
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 1 football game at Duke will be 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Regional Sports Networks. Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 1. ESPN has...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott made smart, effective changes that helped Virginia’s offense get back on track
After not scoring a touchdown in a loss at Illinois a week ago, Tony Elliott quickly recognized something had to change. Brennan Armstrong had perhaps his worst week as a Virginia quarterback. He failed to throw a touchdown pass, being chased from the pocket and harassed by Illinois’ pass rush all game long. The offensive line was struggling.
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia new No. 1 in latest Golfweek poll, becoming 13th Cavalier program to be ranked on top
For the first time in its history, the Virginia men’s golf program is ranked as the top team in the nation. In its updated rankings published Monday, Golfweek has the Cavaliers atop its college golf standings. The ranking makes the UVA golf program the 13th sport in Virginia athletics...
jerryratcliffe.com
Farrell named ACC Specialist of the Week, Groza Award Star of the Week recipient
Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week on Monday. Additionally, Farrell was one of three kickers to be listed as a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week. Farrell is the first Cavalier to be recognized on the ACC weekly awards list, and...
