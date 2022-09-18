ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UVA in the mix for Ohio State decommit, combo guard George Washington III

Another top-100 prospect in the recruiting class of 2023 has Virginia on his final list of five schools after decommitting from Ohio State last month. George Washington III told On3 that he is considering only five schools: Virginia, Michigan, Wake Forest, Louisville and Dayton (he also held offers from Tennessee, Auburn and Liberty). He hails from Dayton, Ohio (Chaminade Julienne).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Elliott says Kemp out for Syracuse; more notes from his weekly presser

For the second game in a row, Virginia will be without one of the key figures in its pass-receiving corps, in slot receiver Billy Kemp IV. Kemp was too sick to play against Old Dominion last Saturday, and it appears he will miss Friday night’s game at Syracuse (7 p.m., ESPN). The fifth-year senior ranks fourth on UVA’s all-time reception list with 179 catches.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
‘Just let Brennan be Brennan’ might be UVA’s best strategy

Nobody is harder on Brennan Armstrong than Brennan Armstrong. Coach Tony Elliott admittedly pushes his star quarterback hard every day in practice. No doubt offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb do the same. Former coordinator Robert Anae had a reputation for being extremely hard on his quarterbacks.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cavaliers-Blue Devils game to kick off at 7:30 on Oct. 1 in Durham

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 1 football game at Duke will be 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Regional Sports Networks. Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 1. ESPN has...
DURHAM, NC
Charlottesville, VA
