The 2022 season has been another standout campaign for Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The 27-year-old leads the Angels in hits (142), doubles (27), triples (6), RBI (89), walks (71), and runs (84). While Ohtani is having another All-Star caliber season at the plate, one of his teammates has been more impressed with his arm this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO