New Pittsburgh Courier
New video reveals Chaka Zulu attacked by four men during alleged shooting
A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
‘It’s not fair:’ Victim’s family say Ludacris’ manager, Chaka Zula should not be out on bond
ATLANTA — There are new developments in the case of a well-known music executive recently arrested on murder charges. The victim’s family says they had to learn from the media that Ahmed Obafemi, aka Chaka Zulu, was charged with murder and quickly bonded out of jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating...
Arrest made in quadruple shooting that injured 2 teens in DeKalb neighborhood
Two teenagers were among four of the people injured Tuesday after gunfire erupted during a fight in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police said.
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
A metro Atlanta attorney who ran over a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes was convicted of murder charge...
1 person shot in southwest Atlanta, police searching for suspect
ATLANTA — A large portion of Martin Luther King Jr Drive was shut down Tuesday morning for a shooting investigation, according to Atlanta Police. Police said a person was shot multiple times around 10 a.m. by another man as a result of a "previous dispute that did not originally involve the victim."
WLTX.com
Family identifies child found dead in wooded Atlanta metro area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting
ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
Longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris facing murder charges after shooting outside restaurant
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label has been charged with murder and a list of other charges. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke...
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
Man shot 7 times while waiting on Uber outside Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta where a victim was struck seven times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Captain Christian Hunt, with the Atlanta Police Department, said officers responded to the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes on Mt....
One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
Atlanta police to give update on 24-year-old missing for two months this afternoon
ATLANTA — Allahnia Lenoir disappeared nearly two months ago and was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments. On Tuesday, Atlanta police announced that they will be providing an update on the case. We’ll stream the news conference LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m. Neighbors...
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim
East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday....
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
Woman walking on northwest Atlanta street killed in hit and run, police say
ATLANTA — A woman crossing a busy street was killed in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning. The driver who hit her, left the scene, police say. Atlanta Police officers responded to the deadly hit and run at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue in northwest Atlanta around 2:20 a.m.
Man shot multiple times near Jonesboro motel, police say
ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway. Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, they said no arrests have been made. However, the suspect was...
