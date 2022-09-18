ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

New video reveals Chaka Zulu attacked by four men during alleged shooting

A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Cee Lo Green
Person
Ludacris
WLTX.com

Family identifies child found dead in wooded Atlanta metro area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting

ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Shooting#Violent Crime#Atlanta Music Executive#Wsb Tv#The Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Daily World

Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating

Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man shot multiple times near Jonesboro motel, police say

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway. Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, they said no arrests have been made. However, the suspect was...
JONESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy