Pro Football Rumors

CB Kevin King plans to skip 2022 season, return in ’23

Although Joe Haden announced his retirement Wednesday morning, a few well-known cornerbacks remain in free agency. All-Decade-teamer Chris Harris joins the likes of Xavier Rhodes and Jackrabbit Jenkins as available vets, but each is over 32. Kevin King, who would be going into his age-27 season, looks to be unattached for a different reason.
