4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com
This Week in Niagara Athletics: Sept. 19 - Sept. 25
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – The fall season continues for the Purple Eagles, with men's soccer, volleyball and women's soccer each playing at home this week. Volleyball | Twitter | Instagram | Schedule | Stats. • The Purple Eagles will play their final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday,...
West Seneca, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The The Gow School for Dyslexia and Learning Disabilities volleyball team will have a game with West Seneca Christian School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Gow School for Dyslexia and Learning Disabilities.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York
The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY
There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
Dad of Orchard Park grad killed in Tampa said "we're heartbroken"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, according to his family was celebrating his 19th birthday on the day he was tragically shot to death. Tampa police say early Saturday morning, the University of Tampa sophomore was shot to death by the driver of a vehicle. The driver, according to police, said he feared for his life.
investigativepost.org
Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs
Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
Check out this “beef on weck cheese ball”
Emily Lonigan is the director of community education at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand
If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
See All The Unbelievable Buffalo Bills Themed Boats in 1st Ever Boat Parade
Wow. What what an absolute riot was had in Buffalo, New York this weekend. The Bills Mafia organized the 1st annual Bills Mafia Boat Parade and if you wouldn't know....you would have thought this city was celebrating a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl victory. Take a look at all of these pictures below.
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Tonawanda mom, Sweet Buffalo join News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined a Tonawanda mom who is fighting cancer. Brianna Russell of Tonawanda, her mother Catherine and Kim LaRussa joined News 4 at 7 to tell her story. You can watch the full segment above.
Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
stepoutbuffalo.com
The Ultimate Buffalo Fall Bucket List
Temperature drops and Bills Mafia madness aren’t the only changes fall brings. With autumn comes a whole new list of fun things to do around Buffalo and Western New York. From leaf peeping, pumpkin patching, and apple picking to frights, pumpkin spice and fall bites, there’s so much to do before the snow flies! Here are some must do activities to add to your Buffalo bucket list this fall:
Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation
There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up. USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
Co-host of “Ted & Amy in the Morning” and wife, need your help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many of you start your day by tuning into “Ted & Amy in the Morning” on 93Q. For more than 30 years, co-hosts Ted Long and Amy Robbins have given back to the Central New York community, but now Ted and his wife are asking for your help. Barbara “Bobbie” Long, […]
