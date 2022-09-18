ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'

LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"

The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."

Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
Celtics Waive Veteran Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux

From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
Amazing Footage Of Kobe Bryant Coaching His Fellow Lakers During Practice Goes Viral: "Kobe Would Have Been One Of The Greatest Ever Coaches."

Kobe Bryant is remembered as being one of the greatest leaders in the history of the game. His influence on other NBA stars was massive, young players with the Lakers in Kobe's later years all credit him with teaching them a lot about basketball and life. And after the Los Angeles Lakers became primarily his team, Kobe stepped into his leadership role smoothly and led them to two consecutive NBA championships.
Report: Lakers have interesting plan for Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder’ sequel in Los Angeles could be looking a little different than the original film. Dan Woike of the LA Times wrote in a recent report that the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to use the newly-signed guard Schroder to chase “high-movement” point guards such as Ja Morant and Steph Curry. Woike adds that the organization is hoping to mirror with Schroder the success that Dwight Howard had during his second act with the Lakers in 2019-20.
Rare Video Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Wholesomely Asking Russell Westbrook If He Can Hold His Baby: "How Can You Hate Either Of Them?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be one of the hardest players to explain in the entire NBA. On the court, the Greek Freak shows no mercy, bullying teams with elite play around the basket on both ends of the floor. Off the court, Giannis is like a teddy bear, choosing to spend time with his family that he loves very much and cracking some truly terrible dad jokes now and then.
