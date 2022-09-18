Read full article on original website
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released
The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
Look: Miami Hurricanes Cheerleader Photo Is Going Viral
Miami (Fla.) dropped a tough road game at Texas A&M on Saturday night, but it looks like that didn't stop the Hurricane cheerleaders from having a good time. There's a funny picture going viral today featuring Miami cheer team members taking a smiling group selfie. Behind them, there's a smiling group of A&M cadets throwing up thumbs up.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit has had a pretty busy last couple of days between his Thursday Night Football and College GameDay duties. But he started this Sunday as he often does: With an updated ranking. On Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new top six rankings following Week 3 of the college football season....
College Football World Furious With Coaches' Poll Ranking
The Week 4 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released earlier on Sunday afternoon. As always, fans have some complaints with the latest college football top 25 poll. In particular, fans are upset that Michigan State is still ranked ahead of Washington. Fans aren't happy, and they have a right to...
Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant
Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach
Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
Paul Finebaum Suggests Interesting Name For Next Auburn Coach
Like many, Paul Finebaum is over the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn. And on Monday, the ESPN personality tossed out an interesting name to be his replacement: Liberty's Hugh Freeze. During a recent podcast appearance with colleague Matt Barrie, Finebaum said that he could see a return to the SEC...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
Penn State Makes Big Jump in the Polls
The Lions climb eight spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after big win over Auburn.
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"
Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class. On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut. "In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why...
ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from ESPN. During Week 3,...
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit updated his personal rankings this week. Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama continue to appear to be a cut above the rest in the college football world. The longtime ESPN college football analyst appears to feel similarly. Herbstreit's top six teams right now are:. Georgia.
Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners
OU fell short to the Crimson Tide in a major 2023 defensive line recruiting battle.
College Football World Reacts To Oregon's Apology Sunday
Weeks after BYU issued an apology for fan behavior at a women's volleyball game, the University of Oregon did the same after Saturday's football game vs. the Cougars. A segment of Ducks fans could reportedly be heard chanting "F--- the Mormons" after Oregon grabbed an early lead. The school issued...
