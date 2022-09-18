ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
The Rogersville Review

Hank the Cat: A story of Survival and Rescue

On Labor Day I made a visit to check on a little friend named “Hank the Cat” who has spent the past few months defying the odds, and defying death. I was allowed into the Dog and Cat Depot even though technically it was closed for the holiday, and I was met by Lisa Twark and granted special permission to share the story of Hank. Hank showed up at Honkytonk...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
msn.com

Cat's Sweet Response to Seeing His Owner After a Week at the Cat Hotel Is Just Precious

We all hate leaving our loved ones for long periods of time because we miss their comforting familiarity and it creates a hole in our hearts. For animals, it can be even more difficult because they don't understand why their parents are leaving them or when they're coming back. One video of a cat and his owner reuniting after time apart shows us just how important family is to our animals.
PETS
msn.com

Good news: Struggling puppy gets a boost of encouragement from sweet little girl

Jett was born prematurely with hearing impairment. So was this little girl who was teaching him how to climb stairs. And the teamwork paid off!. Watch this adorable pair working together to make it to the top. Animalkind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs special relationships of...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy