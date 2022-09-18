Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividendsThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Ohio State University chosen as research home for Starlab’s George Washington Carver Science Park Terrestrial Laboratory
The Ohio State University will serve as the lead partner for the first-ever science park devoted to space research. Voyager Space announced today it has selected a proposal from the university, the State of Ohio, JobsOhio, and One Columbus (“Team Ohio”) to host the terrestrial analog of the George Washington Carver Science Park (GWCSP) at Ohio State. The analog laboratory will be a replica of the Starlab space station science park and allows researchers to test missions and conduct parallel experiments on the ground.
Media advisory: Former Buckeye football player Harry Miller to speak at 'Faces of Resilience' event
COLUMBUS – Former Ohio State University football player Harry Miller will share his inspiring story of personal resilience as this year's keynote speaker at the 13th annual “Faces of Resilience” fundraising event for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program and Ohio State’s Center for Psychiatry and Resilience.
Ohio State and Nationwide announce AgTech Innovation Hub
The 60th annual Farm Science Review opened this morning in London, Ohio and began with a new multimillion-dollar research collaboration between The Ohio State University and Nationwide. The AgTech Innovation Hub will be facilitated by the offices of innovation for both organizations as well as the College of Food, Agricultural,...
Ohio State Energy Partners grants fuel sustainable initiatives
Ohio State Energy Partners (OSEP), The Ohio State University’s comprehensive energy management partnership, has announced 2021-22 grants that will support students, faculty and staff in research projects that promote sustainable energy and environmental initiatives. OSEP contributes $810,000 each year to the university or affiliated philanthropic causes as part of...
Student input key to new campus master plan
As The Ohio State University embarks on a new campus master plan, Framework 3.0, the university community is encouraged to contribute input about Ohio State’s future. The university kicked off the effort to gather students’ feedback for Framework 3.0 with Sept. 14 student engagement sessions at several locations around the Columbus campus.
2022 International Photography Competition Open
All The Ohio State University students, staff, faculty, visiting scholars and alumni are invited to submit photos to the 2022 International Photography Competition. All photographs must be the original work of the entrant, of high quality and taken outside of the United States. Photographers are invited to submit one photo in each category: People, Places and Arts & Culture. Submissions are accepted until October 6, 2022 at 12:59 p.m. EST. Review the 2022 International Photography Competition Rules and submit your best international photos.
