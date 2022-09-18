All The Ohio State University students, staff, faculty, visiting scholars and alumni are invited to submit photos to the 2022 International Photography Competition. All photographs must be the original work of the entrant, of high quality and taken outside of the United States. Photographers are invited to submit one photo in each category: People, Places and Arts & Culture. Submissions are accepted until October 6, 2022 at 12:59 p.m. EST. Review the 2022 International Photography Competition Rules and submit your best international photos.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO