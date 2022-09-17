ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips out of England squad in concern ahead of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the England squad on Tuesday because of a shoulder injury in a concern for coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup. Phillips was replaced by fellow central midfielder Jordan Henderson, with England playing Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the next week.
