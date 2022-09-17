Read full article on original website
LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the England squad on Tuesday because of a shoulder injury in a concern for coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup. Phillips was replaced by fellow central midfielder Jordan Henderson, with England playing Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the next week.
Check out the 60th-most memorable moment in World Cup history which took place in 1962. Brazil won the 1962 World Cup after Garrincha stepped up in place of Pelé who was out.
Check out the 61st-most memorable moment in FIFA World Cup history, this one taking place in 2006. Maxi Rodríguez of Argentina put in a wonder goal off a volley to defeat Mexico.
The United Kingdom and Ireland are strong favorites to win their joint bid to host the UEFA European Championship in 2028.
