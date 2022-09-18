Soon after Linda Hamby moved to Madison from St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2020, she saw the need for the freshest fruits and vegetables possible to be available to the community. She also had the desire to help local farmers and producers wherever possible. That desire to offer high-quality, fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables was fulfilled on Saturday, Aug. 20, when “Hamby's Veggies, Fruits and More” opened its doors on Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison.

MADISON, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO