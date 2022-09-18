Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ecbpublishing.com
Pebble Hill Plantation offering free “Take a Child Outside” nature program
National Take a Child Outside Week is Sept. 24-30, and Pebble Hill Plantation is participating by offering fun, nature-based activities for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event is free to the public and will be held at the Learning Center at Pebble Hill, located in Thomasville, Ga., at 1251 U.S. Hwy. 319 S.
valdostatoday.com
Applications being accepted for Valdosta Christmas Parade
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street are now accepting applications for the 2022 Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade. According to a Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the theme for this year’s parade will be holiday cards. For rules, regulations, and applications a link is available below.
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass student receives first registered apprenticeship with Whidden Gunworks
NASHVILLE – Whidden Gunworks recently signed a the first Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Wiregrass student. Third-generation technical college student, Garyson Scheller, signed a Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Whidden Gunworks. Garyson is a Precision Machining and Manufacturing student on Wiregrass Tech’s Valdosta campus. He began working at Whidden Gunworks as...
ecbpublishing.com
Elizabeth Baptist Church 191st Homecoming is Sunday, Sept. 25
Elizabeth Baptist Church was founded in 1831 and has a long history of sharing the Christian faith in Jefferson County to this day. Pastor Glenn Canup and the congregation invite all who grew up worshipping at the church to participate in their 191st Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 25. You are also invited! The church is located at 4124 Bassett Dairy Rd., in Monticello. The theme of the celebration is “Sharing the Good News Since 1831.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hahira, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Georgia Christian School volleyball team will have a game with Valwood School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
greenepublishing.com
New produce store offers more than produce
Soon after Linda Hamby moved to Madison from St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2020, she saw the need for the freshest fruits and vegetables possible to be available to the community. She also had the desire to help local farmers and producers wherever possible. That desire to offer high-quality, fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables was fulfilled on Saturday, Aug. 20, when “Hamby's Veggies, Fruits and More” opened its doors on Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valdostatoday.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. ARRESTED: African American male juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident. VICTIM: Jaybrie Hampton, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am.,...
wfxl.com
Three displaced after weekend electrical fire in Valdosta
One person has been treated by South Georgia Medical Center EMS for a minor burn after an electrical fire early Sunday morning in Valdosta that displaced three people. Valdosta fire officials say that the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Houston Avenue. Fire fighters arrived within...
WJCL
Police in Georgia investigate deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during the weekend. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.
WALB 10
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
douglasnow.com
CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'
In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
WCTV
Valdosta Police Department investigates homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) detectives are actively working on a homicide investigation that occurred Sunday morning. Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive, after citizens called to report that someone had been shot on September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m. When...
douglasnow.com
9th grade Trojans lose heartbreaker to Lowndes
The Coffee Trojans’ ninth grade team dropped a tough one to the Lowndes High Vikings 21-18 last week. Coffee struck first when running back KJ DeBruce broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run. A missed point-after gave Coffee a 6-0 lead. Lowndes answered promptly and scored on a touchdown pass to the back of the end zone. Safety Jaquan Harrison blocked the extra point, knotting the score at six apiece at the end of the first half.
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in Valdosta homicide incident
The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest in a a homicide investigation after an altercation led to a deadly shooting in Valdosta on Sunday morning.
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioner calling for North Meridian safety improvements after crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a 17-year-old who was hurt in a crash on North Meridian Road Saturday a Leon County Commissioner is calling for safety improvements to the road. In a Facebook post, Commissioner Brian Welch said that the teen who was hurt was a student of his at...
FDLE searches for woman who possibly took missing 2-year-old
Authorities in Florida are searching for a woman who is believed to be traveling with a missing child out of Jefferson County.
douglasnow.com
Fourteen cases ready for September trial week
A total of fourteen pending cases in the Superior Court of Coffee County are now ready to be presented to a jury during September's criminal trial week scheduled for the end of the month. According to a copy of the court's trial calendar, half of the cases set to move...
wfxl.com
Police need help to identify man caught on camera breaking into vehicles in Valdosta
The Valdosta Police Department needs help from the public to identify a person caught on surveillance video breaking into vehicles at a home. Police say that there were other vehicles broken into in the area this same night, and it is believed that he is a suspect in those break-ins as well.
Comments / 0