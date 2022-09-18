On September 20, 2022, at about 9:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Communications Center received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian collision at the intersection of San Marcos Blvd., and Via Vera Cruz, in the city of San Marcos. Deputies arrived on scene within 2 minutes and discovered a 79 year old, male bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle, driven by a 23 year old male. The collision resulted in the bicyclist suffering severe head and leg injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. San Marcos Fire Department and Paramedic Personnel arrived on scene, rendered medical aid to the bicyclist and transported him to Palomar Medical Center, where he is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision. Traffic investigators from the San Marcos Station are handling the investigation.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO