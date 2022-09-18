Read full article on original website
Commercial Burglary Arrest – Vista
On Sunday, September 18th, at about 2:30 AM, Deputies from the Vista Station responded to a commercial burglary in progress in the 800 block of Sycamore Avenue in the City of Vista. Employees were monitoring the burglars over surveillance video and provided deputies updates as they responded to the location.
Serious Injury Traffic Collision - San Marcos
On September 20, 2022, at about 9:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Communications Center received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian collision at the intersection of San Marcos Blvd., and Via Vera Cruz, in the city of San Marcos. Deputies arrived on scene within 2 minutes and discovered a 79 year old, male bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle, driven by a 23 year old male. The collision resulted in the bicyclist suffering severe head and leg injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. San Marcos Fire Department and Paramedic Personnel arrived on scene, rendered medical aid to the bicyclist and transported him to Palomar Medical Center, where he is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision. Traffic investigators from the San Marcos Station are handling the investigation.
Scam Alert: Warrant Scam
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies. To sound convincing, the caller identifies himself as a currently employed deputy. The storyline involves a missed court appearance. He then transfers the person on the other line to another person claiming to be a deputy who demands they come alone to Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff's Headquarters alone at any time, including at night, and not to tell anyone about this.
We're Hiring - Apply Now
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is looking for the best and brightest to join our family and make a difference in our communities. Experienced applicants can earn competitive pay and bonuses while building a rewarding career with endless opportunities. Lateral Transfers. $20,000 hiring bonus. Up to $15,000 relocation allowance.
