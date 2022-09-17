Read full article on original website
Related
archyworldys.com
PHC in Vascular Medicine at Montpellier University Hospital (Hérault)
The Vascular Medicine department of Montpellier University Hospital is offering a full-time Contract Hospital Practitioner (PHC) position for a period of 6 months (or more) from November 2022. Internist or general practitioner profile with experience in general medicine. Conventional hospitalization activity with Vascular and Polyvalent Medicine orientation (post-emergency activity) 32...
archyworldys.com
Expert assures that colon cancer could be prevented in up to 95% of cases
The director of the Medical-Surgical Center for Digestive Diseases, Gonzalo Guerra Azcona, has assured that colon cancer could be prevented in up to 95 percent of cases, if the entire target population is properly screened. “We understand the target population to be all people over 50 years of age, those...
Comments / 0