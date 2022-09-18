Read full article on original website
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
racedayct.com
Picture This: Fran Lawlor Photo Gallery From Whelen Mod Tour Eddie Partridge 256 At Riverhead
Bristol 1010 Raceway is located at 126 South St., Bristol, CT. The facility offers 1/24 scale slot car racing on an 8 lane 155 ft. king track. The facility is located in the downstairs section of the Bristol Elks #1010 Lodge. Families and their children are encouraged to come try their skills competing on this challenging layout. Track time is available for rent by the 1/4, 1/2, or hourly basis. Rental cars and controllers are available to rent as well. You are welcome to bring your own cars to race, as well, as ample pit space abounds. Children’s birthday party packages, nightly class racing in beginner, junior, intermediate, and senior classes, and organized club/series weekend event racing. Call 860-681-1482 or visit the Bristol 1010 Raceway website for more information.
Bruce, Simbassa Capture Cow Harbor Race
Biya Simbassa and Steph Bruce won their respective top spots Saturday in the Great Cow Harbor race, leading a field of 5,000 runners through the streets of Northport. The race also served as the national 10k championship for USA Track & Field for the first time.
27east.com
Golf-Themed Bar in Southampton Becomes New Haven for Sports Bets
As football season kicks off, East End locals now have a new place to relax, watch sports and better yet — gain strategy to win in online sports betting. Birdies... more. Country Fair Food And Fun At Hallockville Country fairs are known for their extraordinary food ... 12 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
Residents demand closer scrutiny for Riverhead Logistics Center, especially traffic impacts
It was an unusually large turnout for what is typically an obscure procedural meeting that draws little public attention. But Calverton residents alarmed about a proposal to build an immense logistics center on Middle Road filled the seats in the Town Hall meeting room last Thursday. They turned for the...
27east.com
Severe Injuries in East Hampton Crash
A man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital’s trauma center following a head-on car accident between a tiny compact car and a commercial sized pickup truck on Woods Lane... more. Supporters of the Springs Fire District’s seven-year effort to win the right to “turn on” ... 7 Sep...
Long Island cops save fishing brothers cast overboard by Shoreham
SHOREHAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County police came to the rescue of two brothers who fell overboard while fishing in the Long Island Sound on Monday evening and clung to an inflatable seat cushion until help arrived, authorities said. Sometime after launching their 6-foot inflatable raft off of Shoreham Beach, Gustavo and Gusmil Quinones were […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Something fishy with East Meadow
That’s the rallying cry being used by the East Meadow boys’ soccer team as it tries to get out of the funk it has found itself in in recent seasons. The Jets have dropped four in a row after taking the season opener, including a 5-2 defeat against Hempstead last Saturday. The team’s only win was a 2-1 victory over Port Washington on Sept. 8 that ended a 12-game winless drought (0-8-4) that concluded the 2021 campaign.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
newyorkupstate.com
Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
fox5ny.com
Missing cow on Long Island gets wanted posters
NEW YORK - A cow has been on the run for weeks in Suffolk County after escaping a Manorville farm. The 750-pound cow named Vienna jumped over a fence and ran off from Jerry's Farm on Aug. 27th. She has been spotted several times but has eluded capture. The Strong...
Young Woman’s Life Taken Too Soon in One-Car Crash on Southern State Parkway in Islip
Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway in Suffolk County, New York. Emergency responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway near Exit 40 in Islip, New York at approximately 4:30am on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Southern State Parkway Exit 40S...
Smith Point County Park to stay open for full season following complaints by campers
The camping season at Smith Point County Park will go on for its full season after Suffolk County initially decided to end it early.
newyorkalmanack.com
Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading
This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
longisland.com
2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued
LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Halloween Fun on Long Island
Spooktacular entertainment abounds on Long Island. Check out our list of the best places to get ghoulish this Halloween. Our events page has so many fun things to do and see on Long Island. Check it out. Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze: Long Island - Long Island’s most electrifying fall event....
longisland.com
Pep Boys in Patchogue Adding AutoZone to Building
Pep Boys has exited the auto parts business so they are partnering with other auto parts retailers at various locations to sell parts alongside their service business. During a September 12th Brookhaven Town Planning Board meeting, a representative for the Pep Boys at 425 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue proposed a facade change for the existing building to add two doors and faux windows and signage to the exterior to accommodate an AutoZone suto parts store.
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Accident with Box Truck in Roslyn
The Homicide Squad reports on a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:15 AM in Roslyn. According to Detectives, a 25-year-old male was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in an auto accident with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive. The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a Nassau County Police Ambulance where he was pronounced deceased by a staff physician.
27east.com
School News, September 22, Southampton Town
OLA (Organización Latino Americana) has awarded four students its OLA Youth Scholarship. The four recent ... by Staff Writer. Student Artists Earn Accolades Seven Westhampton Beach Elementary School and Westhampton Beach Middle School students earned ribbons as part of the Westhampton Beach Historical Society’s summer exhibit, “The Creative Energy of Our Community: Works of Artists and Artisans Past and Present.” The winners from the elementary school were Briana Mendez, first place; Logan Rice, second; and Frankie DiBiaso and Anayeli Orta Hernandez, third. Middle school winners were Leandro Esquivel-Aguilar, first place; Cameron Hipp, second; and Sophia Paladino, third. The winning works were selected by two Westhampton Beach High School teachers from a pool of submissions provided by teachers at Westhampton ... 29 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
