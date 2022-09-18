ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

racedayct.com

Picture This: Fran Lawlor Photo Gallery From Whelen Mod Tour Eddie Partridge 256 At Riverhead

Bristol 1010 Raceway is located at 126 South St., Bristol, CT. The facility offers 1/24 scale slot car racing on an 8 lane 155 ft. king track. The facility is located in the downstairs section of the Bristol Elks #1010 Lodge. Families and their children are encouraged to come try their skills competing on this challenging layout. Track time is available for rent by the 1/4, 1/2, or hourly basis. Rental cars and controllers are available to rent as well. You are welcome to bring your own cars to race, as well, as ample pit space abounds. Children’s birthday party packages, nightly class racing in beginner, junior, intermediate, and senior classes, and organized club/series weekend event racing. Call 860-681-1482 or visit the Bristol 1010 Raceway website for more information.
BRISTOL, CT
HuntingtonNow

Bruce, Simbassa Capture Cow Harbor Race

Biya Simbassa and Steph Bruce won their respective top spots Saturday in the Great Cow Harbor race, leading a field of 5,000 runners through the streets of Northport. The race also served as the national 10k championship for USA Track & Field for the first time.
NORTHPORT, NY
27east.com

Golf-Themed Bar in Southampton Becomes New Haven for Sports Bets

As football season kicks off, East End locals now have a new place to relax, watch sports and better yet — gain strategy to win in online sports betting. Birdies... more. Country Fair Food And Fun At Hallockville Country fairs are known for their extraordinary food ... 12 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Riverhead, NY
Riverhead, NY
27east.com

Severe Injuries in East Hampton Crash

A man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital’s trauma center following a head-on car accident between a tiny compact car and a commercial sized pickup truck on Woods Lane... more. Supporters of the Springs Fire District’s seven-year effort to win the right to “turn on” ... 7 Sep...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Long Island cops save fishing brothers cast overboard by Shoreham

SHOREHAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County police came to the rescue of two brothers who fell overboard while fishing in the Long Island Sound on Monday evening and clung to an inflatable seat cushion until help arrived, authorities said. Sometime after launching their 6-foot inflatable raft off of Shoreham Beach, Gustavo and Gusmil Quinones were […]
SHOREHAM, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Something fishy with East Meadow

That’s the rallying cry being used by the East Meadow boys’ soccer team as it tries to get out of the funk it has found itself in in recent seasons. The Jets have dropped four in a row after taking the season opener, including a 5-2 defeat against Hempstead last Saturday. The team’s only win was a 2-1 victory over Port Washington on Sept. 8 that ended a 12-game winless drought (0-8-4) that concluded the 2021 campaign.
EAST MEADOW, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Justin Bonsignore
Doug Coby
Jimmy Blewett
newyorkupstate.com

Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Missing cow on Long Island gets wanted posters

NEW YORK - A cow has been on the run for weeks in Suffolk County after escaping a Manorville farm. The 750-pound cow named Vienna jumped over a fence and ran off from Jerry's Farm on Aug. 27th. She has been spotted several times but has eluded capture. The Strong...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
longisland.com

2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued

LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

2022 Guide to Halloween Fun on Long Island

Spooktacular entertainment abounds on Long Island. Check out our list of the best places to get ghoulish this Halloween. Our events page has so many fun things to do and see on Long Island. Check it out. Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze: Long Island - Long Island’s most electrifying fall event....
OLD BETHPAGE, NY
longisland.com

Pep Boys in Patchogue Adding AutoZone to Building

Pep Boys has exited the auto parts business so they are partnering with other auto parts retailers at various locations to sell parts alongside their service business. During a September 12th Brookhaven Town Planning Board meeting, a representative for the Pep Boys at 425 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue proposed a facade change for the existing building to add two doors and faux windows and signage to the exterior to accommodate an AutoZone suto parts store.
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident with Box Truck in Roslyn

The Homicide Squad reports on a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:15 AM in Roslyn. According to Detectives, a 25-year-old male was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in an auto accident with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive. The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a Nassau County Police Ambulance where he was pronounced deceased by a staff physician.
ROSLYN, NY
27east.com

School News, September 22, Southampton Town

OLA (Organización Latino Americana) has awarded four students its OLA Youth Scholarship. The four recent ... by Staff Writer. Student Artists Earn Accolades Seven Westhampton Beach Elementary School and Westhampton Beach Middle School students earned ribbons as part of the Westhampton Beach Historical Society’s summer exhibit, “The Creative Energy of Our Community: Works of Artists and Artisans Past and Present.” The winners from the elementary school were Briana Mendez, first place; Logan Rice, second; and Frankie DiBiaso and Anayeli Orta Hernandez, third. Middle school winners were Leandro Esquivel-Aguilar, first place; Cameron Hipp, second; and Sophia Paladino, third. The winning works were selected by two Westhampton Beach High School teachers from a pool of submissions provided by teachers at Westhampton ... 29 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

