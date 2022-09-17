ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Comments / 0

Related
marinmommies.com

Just Between Friends Huge Kids' Sale, September 22–25

Come shop until you drop at this fall's huge North Bay Just Between Friends kids' sale at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Grace Pavilion in Santa Rosa. Taking place Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, Just Between Friends is the North Bay's largest children's and maternity consignment event. Get...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Sonoma, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Society
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic

In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco

As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food And Wine#Wine Tasting#Localevent#New Wine
NBC Bay Area

Two Mountain Lions Spotted Attacking Deer in San Mateo Backyard

A pair of mountain lions were seen early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a San Mateo home attacking a deer, a resident reported to police, and the police department issued an advisory. At about 1:05 a.m., a resident called police and told them he saw the cougars attacking the...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Spinning weather front churning up offshore thundershowers; Lightning possible Tuesday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system spinning just off the Northern California coast was churning up thundershowers Tuesday morning with the threat of lightning strikes as it moves eastward over the Bay Area.While there were blue skies over much of the region early Tuesday it wasn't a reflection of what was going on offshore. The system -- spun off from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok -- has been parked in the Pacific Ocean off Northern California ever since it moved down the coast late Saturday night.It triggered a bout of rare heavy September rain on Sunday and popup thunderstorms in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit

While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world’s largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California’s capital. Cool Patch Pumpkins was founded in 2011 by Matt Cooley in Dixon, California, after his kids started selling pumpkins on the side of their family pumpkin field. Since then, the pumpkin patch and corn maze have been featured in publications across the country and even earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.
DIXON, CA
Secret SF

Grace Cathedral Will Hold A Glowing Candlelight Tribute To Beyoncé’s Greatest Hits

On October 21st, Beyoncé’s greatest songs will be played by the Range Ensemble String Quartet at the legendary Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill. Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé will feature Queen Bey’s best hits—including her time with Destiny’s Child—played on strings while the audience is enveloped in cozy candlelight. With hits such as “Halo” and “Crazy in Love,” you won’t want to miss this night of peaceful ambience and incredible music. Grab your tickets before they’re gone! When it comes to a talent as formidable as Beyoncé, you need some extremely capable musicians to do her music justice. Fortunately, the incredible Range Ensemble will be taking the stage for this exciting show. The renowned string quartet will elevate each song and make you feel as if you’re hearing these iconic hits for the very first time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NBC Bay Area

$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez

A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
MARTINEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy