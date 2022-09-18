A source at Wake Forest tells 247Sports they’ve never had as many ticket requests from recruits as they received for this Saturday’s Top25 showdown with Clemson. The No. 21 Demon Deacons are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, an 11-win campaign that included a Gator Bowl victory, and sit at 3-0 with undefeated No. 5 Clemson coming to Truist Field.

