ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Recruits excited to attend Wake Forest's Top25 showdown with Clemson

A source at Wake Forest tells 247Sports they’ve never had as many ticket requests from recruits as they received for this Saturday’s Top25 showdown with Clemson. The No. 21 Demon Deacons are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, an 11-win campaign that included a Gator Bowl victory, and sit at 3-0 with undefeated No. 5 Clemson coming to Truist Field.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy