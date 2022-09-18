ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated at well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

NASCAR and BMS are alive and well

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. There were more than 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles

BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to team wins Monday in the District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 in boys play and the girls won by an even larger margin, 163-203.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight

ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for two evenings of concert for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff tonight and Thursday. The Wednesday night performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. It starts...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge sweeps Big 5-leading Science Hill

JOHNSON CITY — The way the West Ridge volleyball team played Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference match against Science Hill, you would think the Lady Wolves are the unbeaten and overpowering team in the league. That assumption would be wrong.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Quarles: Bucs ‘our own worst enemy right now’

JOHNSON CITY — A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining, and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” coach George Quarles said Monday at during his weekly news...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kyle Bass
Kingsport Times-News

Tusculum band members appear in taping of “Holiday Baking Championship” episode on The Food Network

GREENEVILLE — Members of the Tusculum University band program are adding holiday spirit to the taping of an upcoming national television show. Four band members were recently filmed marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.” They rose at 4 a.m. and headed to the Discovery Center in Knoxville to play Christmas songs for their part in the show.
TUSCULUM, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions

JOHNSON CITY — Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Bristol Motor Speedway#The Bass Pro Shops
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions

ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

“History … Memories … and Fun” - Wise Fall Fling starts Oct. 8

WISE — “History … Memories … and Fun” are the themes for this year’s 44th annual Wise Fall Fling in downtown Wise. Fall Fling coordinator Bonnie Aker said this year’s Fling continues the festival’s tradition of crafts, music, contests and fun for all ages.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center

East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy