Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
Kingsport Times-News
BMS staff pauses to celebrate before getting back to work
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend. A crowd estimated at well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
Kingsport Times-News
NASCAR and BMS are alive and well
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. There were more than 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Bradley wins Cumberland medalist honors, leads Castlewood to team title
JONESVILLE — Abby Bradley was locked in a battle with three others on the golf course when they came to the 18th hole Monday. The Castlewood senior led teammate Jacob Lasley by one stroke and held a narrow advantage over Rye Cove’s Jon Kern and Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel when the foursome teed off on the 18th.
Kingsport Times-News
Second SoCon loss puts Bucs’ season at early crossroads
JOHNSON CITY — Where do they go from here?. The answer to that question will determine the fate of this East Tennessee State football team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles
BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to team wins Monday in the District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 in boys play and the girls won by an even larger margin, 163-203.
Kingsport Times-News
Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight
ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for two evenings of concert for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff tonight and Thursday. The Wednesday night performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. It starts...
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge sweeps Big 5-leading Science Hill
JOHNSON CITY — The way the West Ridge volleyball team played Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference match against Science Hill, you would think the Lady Wolves are the unbeaten and overpowering team in the league. That assumption would be wrong.
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles: Bucs ‘our own worst enemy right now’
JOHNSON CITY — A two-game losing streak has the East Tennessee State football team doing a lot of self-examining, and one factor keeps popping up during the time of reflection and analysis. “We’re our own worst enemy right now,” coach George Quarles said Monday at during his weekly news...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City holds off upset-minded John Battle
GATE CITY — John Battle did all it could Tuesday to neutralize Gate City star Makayla Bays. In the end, it didn’t matter.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum band members appear in taping of “Holiday Baking Championship” episode on The Food Network
GREENEVILLE — Members of the Tusculum University band program are adding holiday spirit to the taping of an upcoming national television show. Four band members were recently filmed marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.” They rose at 4 a.m. and headed to the Discovery Center in Knoxville to play Christmas songs for their part in the show.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU will offer weekly fall color predictions
JOHNSON CITY — Orange and yellow hues hugging the meandering roads through Roan Mountain. Spots of red lining the Tweetsie Trail. Bright orange and yellow lighting up the maple trees nestled throughout Johnson City. In the weeks ahead, the vibrant shades of autumn will dot the regional landscape.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Cline takes over as Kingsport chamber's communications and events coordinator
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator. Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Kingsport Times-News
Exhibit chronicles Johnny Cash's legendary visit to Folsom Prison
BRISTOL, Va. — “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.”. Tennessee Three guitarist Luther Perkins follows with the first licks of “Folsom Prison Blues.” Cheers immediately erupt as Cash sings of a place where “time keeps dragging on.”
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan commission funds part of Petworks proposal, re-elects Venable and Gardner
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore. That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions
ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
Kingsport Times-News
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Kingsport Times-News
“History … Memories … and Fun” - Wise Fall Fling starts Oct. 8
WISE — “History … Memories … and Fun” are the themes for this year’s 44th annual Wise Fall Fling in downtown Wise. Fall Fling coordinator Bonnie Aker said this year’s Fling continues the festival’s tradition of crafts, music, contests and fun for all ages.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Comments / 0