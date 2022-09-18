Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividendsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Ohio State Heads North to Face Vikings
Cleveland, Ohio — Krenzler Field (3,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-0-2) steps out of Big Ten Conference play to face intrastate opponent Cleveland State (4-1-1) on the road Wednesday at Krenzler Field. The Buckeyes are fresh from a 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana Sunday...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head North to Take on Rival Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State remains on the road to start this week as the Buckeyes head north to take on rival Michigan on Thursday evening. This will be the 32nd all-time meeting between the two programs. The match is set for a 7 p.m. kick and will be streamed on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Ohio State Opens Big Ten Play vs. Wisconsin
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes kick off their 110th season of Big Ten Conference play Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. game at Ohio Stadium against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game matches the programs with the most Big Ten divisional titles since the conference moved to a divisional format in 2011: Ohio State has won or shared 10 consecutive division titles. Wisconsin has won or shared five division titles.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 wrestling schedule Tuesday. In addition to three home nonconference matches, Ohio State will have four additional dates with Big Ten foes in Columbus in 2023. The Buckeyes will have four road competitions as well in conference play. The 2023...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time in as many weeks, an Ohio State Buckeye has earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. On Monday, it was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday night in a 77-21 win over Toledo.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Wake Forest Edges No. 23 Ohio State, 1-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team saw itself on the wrong side of a hard-fought result on Sunday, as the Buckeyes dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Wake Forest at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus. Ohio State is now 3-3 on the season while Wake Forest picked up its fifth straight win to improve to 5-2. The Short Story.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall at Rutgers 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rutgers scored once in each half and handed Ohio State its first Big Ten loss of the season on Sunday with a 2-0 victory. This was the first loss on the road this season for the Buckeyes who are now 5-2-1 overall. How it Happened. Rutgers...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 5 Ohio State Falls Short at No. 12 Pitt to Wrap up Non-Conference Slate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-4) fell short at No. 12 Pitt (9-2) on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the non-conference schedule in three sets (21-25, 15-25, 22-25). Pitt took the first set by a 25-21 margin after leading the close set throughout. The Panthers...
