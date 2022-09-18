Read full article on original website
CBS News
Woman shot in head at Brooklyn playground
A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground. As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the gunfire erupted near a school, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours.
CBS News
2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A boom truck collapsed onto a car in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, nearly crushing the driver. It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse around 10:40 a.m. Danielle Cruz says her life flashed before her eyes when part of a construction vehicle known as...
