RiverDogs win 2nd straight league championship
Lynchburg, VA- The Charleston RiverDogs claimed their second consecutive league championship courtesy of a 6-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday night. Carson Williams and Brock Jones homered and JJ Goss tossed a career-hign 6.2 innings in the victory. The RiverDogs finished the postseason with a 4-0 record.
RiverDogs blast three early homers to take game 1 of championship series
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs opened the best-of-three Carolina League Championship Series with a 7-5 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Sunday evening. The RiverDogs hit a home run in each of the first three innings to erase a pair of early...
RiverDogs look to repeat as Carolina League champions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) host the Lynchburg Hillcats (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in game one of the best-of-three league championship series. The RiverDogs swept the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to claim the South Division title and Lynchburg took down Fredericksburg in...
South Carolina man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man will appear Monday night on the popular TV game show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Lenny Larkin will compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ according to the town of Summerville. He is the town’s IT director. Tune in Monday night to watch Larkin complete word puzzles for cash prizes.
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach
The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
Laurens County neighbors want action from school after students take offensive photo at football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Friday night football match brought frustrations from parents and the Laurens County community after a picture was shared on social media where five white male students spelled out the n-word. Bleckley High School graduate Quadravious Johnson has been to many football games and has "never seen anything like this."
FIRST ALERT: Crashes on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge causing delays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two crashes on I-526 are causing major delays Tuesday morning. The crashes, one eastbound and one westbound, are blocking the left lanes in each direction near the Don Holt bridge. The crashes have caused drive times between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant to reach more than...
Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
Police: SUV rear-ends school bus in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say initial reports indicate there were no injuries in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon in the West Ashley area. The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard at Highway 61. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfen said an SUV rear-ended the...
Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery. Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 […]
Sangaree Middle School students, staff return to building after report of smoke
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters told the Berkeley County School District it is safe for students and faculty to return to Sangaree Middle School after investigating a report of smoke in the building. District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the building was evacuated earlier in the afternoon. “Maintenence staff will respond...
Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
John L. Dart Library closing in October for renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The John L. Dart Library in downtown Charleston will close for renovations in October. Charleston County Public Library said the branch would be closed beginning Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. for an interior refresh that includes new paint, carpet and furniture. Renovations on the branch are...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus in North Charleston sent seven people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the front of the Neighbor Store shortly before 8 a.m. The bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue and lost control, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Charleston man remembers Lowcountry native who was a musician for Motown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They were known as the Funk Brothers, the session or in-house musicians who brought the music to life for Motown’s biggest artists. These jazz musicians provided the soulful sounds for the music of The Temptations, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and many others. And one of...
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
Hot End of Summer Before Fall Cool Down!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are ending summer with hot weather in the 90′s but Mother Nature is playing along and will bring us cooler fall weather for the official start of the new season! Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM Thursday and Thursday will be our last day with temperatures well above average. The average high for the date is 84°. Inland areas will reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday with upper 80s at the beaches. Big changes begin Thursday night as a cold front comes through with only a slight chance of rain. Behind the front, cooler weather and lower humidity will begin arriving by Friday morning. Despite full sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday. It will be a cool evening for high school football on Friday with temperatures falling into the 60s and temps will start out in the 50s for all inland areas on Saturday morning. We expect a sunny weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.
North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
Crews clear disabled vehicle on I-26, lanes reopened
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disabled vehicle that closed lanes on I-26 eastbound Wednesday morning has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. Traffic cameras in the area showed the two left lanes closed near mile marker 214 between the Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road exits. The South Carolina Department...
