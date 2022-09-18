Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
live5news.com
RiverDogs win 2nd straight league championship
Lynchburg, VA- The Charleston RiverDogs claimed their second consecutive league championship courtesy of a 6-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday night. Carson Williams and Brock Jones homered and JJ Goss tossed a career-hign 6.2 innings in the victory. The RiverDogs finished the postseason with a 4-0 record.
live5news.com
RiverDogs blast three early homers to take game 1 of championship series
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs opened the best-of-three Carolina League Championship Series with a 7-5 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Sunday evening. The RiverDogs hit a home run in each of the first three innings to erase a pair of early...
live5news.com
RiverDogs look to repeat as Carolina League champions
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) host the Lynchburg Hillcats (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in game one of the best-of-three league championship series. The RiverDogs swept the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to claim the South Division title and Lynchburg took down Fredericksburg in...
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach
The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
The Post and Courier
Wilkerson hasn’t given up on his dream
After some time away from competitive track, Summerville’s Braylon Wilkerson is once again chasing his Olympic dream. Wilkerson is a Summerville High School graduate (2015) who earned all-region and all-state track honors three straight years and was a member of the Green Wave Basketball team. His track career continued at Coastal Carolina University and Long Island University where he became a Big South, Sunbelt, and five-time Northeast Conference Champion across multiple sprint events and relays.
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops gives updates on J.J. Weaver and JuTahn McClain; new depth chart released
Week 4 has arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will look to score win No. 4 when the Northern Illinois Huskies invade Kroger Field this Saturday. Ahead of the game, Mark Stoops held his Monday press conference to preview NIU while providing updates on several injured Wildcats. Standout pass rusher...
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition
Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
WKYT 27
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
This House In Cushing, Texas Is Channeling Charleston, SC
When looking at this house in Nacogdoches County you might do a double take. It might be hard to believe that you are not in Charleston, South Carolina. The home brings all of that Charleston southern charm right to East Texas. It even has a piazza to seal the deal.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
wymt.com
KSP names new Post 11 commander
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
live5news.com
Charleston man remembers Lowcountry native who was a musician for Motown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They were known as the Funk Brothers, the session or in-house musicians who brought the music to life for Motown’s biggest artists. These jazz musicians provided the soulful sounds for the music of The Temptations, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and many others. And one of...
foxlexington.com
2 dead, 1 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State police is investigating a fatal collision in Madison County on Wednesday. According to KSP, just before 4 p.m., a collision occurred at the intersection of Lancaster Road and Malachi Drive. Initial investigations suggest that James Jackson, 74, of Berea, crossed the...
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crashes on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge causing delays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two crashes on I-526 are causing major delays Tuesday morning. The crashes, one eastbound and one westbound, are blocking the left lanes in each direction near the Don Holt bridge. The crashes have caused drive times between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant to reach more than...
live5news.com
The Heat Returns Tuesday & Wednesday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control of our weather as a old trough of low pressure pulls away from the coast. Temperatures will be heating up over the next couple days with low 90s starting Tuesday through Thursday. Thursday is the first day of Fall but it won’t feel like it until Friday. A cold front comes through the area Thursday dropping the temps from the low 90s Thursday to near 80 degrees on Friday. Morning low temperatures will be the coolest on Saturday when we’ll drop into the mid to upper 50s inland, mid 60s at the beaches. A true taste of Fall is on the way!
live5news.com
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
live5news.com
Hot End of Summer Before Fall Cool Down!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are ending summer with hot weather in the 90′s but Mother Nature is playing along and will bring us cooler fall weather for the official start of the new season! Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM Thursday and Thursday will be our last day with temperatures well above average. The average high for the date is 84°. Inland areas will reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday with upper 80s at the beaches. Big changes begin Thursday night as a cold front comes through with only a slight chance of rain. Behind the front, cooler weather and lower humidity will begin arriving by Friday morning. Despite full sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday. It will be a cool evening for high school football on Friday with temperatures falling into the 60s and temps will start out in the 50s for all inland areas on Saturday morning. We expect a sunny weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.
