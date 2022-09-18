ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

RiverDogs win 2nd straight league championship

Lynchburg, VA- The Charleston RiverDogs claimed their second consecutive league championship courtesy of a 6-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday night. Carson Williams and Brock Jones homered and JJ Goss tossed a career-hign 6.2 innings in the victory. The RiverDogs finished the postseason with a 4-0 record.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

RiverDogs look to repeat as Carolina League champions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) host the Lynchburg Hillcats (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in game one of the best-of-three league championship series. The RiverDogs swept the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to claim the South Division title and Lynchburg took down Fredericksburg in...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach

The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Wilkerson hasn’t given up on his dream

After some time away from competitive track, Summerville’s Braylon Wilkerson is once again chasing his Olympic dream. Wilkerson is a Summerville High School graduate (2015) who earned all-region and all-state track honors three straight years and was a member of the Green Wave Basketball team. His track career continued at Coastal Carolina University and Long Island University where he became a Big South, Sunbelt, and five-time Northeast Conference Champion across multiple sprint events and relays.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WKYT 27

Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
OWINGSVILLE, KY
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition

Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
CHARLESTON, SC
wymt.com

KSP names new Post 11 commander

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
LONDON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 dead, 1 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State police is investigating a fatal collision in Madison County on Wednesday. According to KSP, just before 4 p.m., a collision occurred at the intersection of Lancaster Road and Malachi Drive. Initial investigations suggest that James Jackson, 74, of Berea, crossed the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
RICHMOND, KY
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crashes on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge causing delays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two crashes on I-526 are causing major delays Tuesday morning. The crashes, one eastbound and one westbound, are blocking the left lanes in each direction near the Don Holt bridge. The crashes have caused drive times between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant to reach more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

The Heat Returns Tuesday & Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control of our weather as a old trough of low pressure pulls away from the coast. Temperatures will be heating up over the next couple days with low 90s starting Tuesday through Thursday. Thursday is the first day of Fall but it won’t feel like it until Friday. A cold front comes through the area Thursday dropping the temps from the low 90s Thursday to near 80 degrees on Friday. Morning low temperatures will be the coolest on Saturday when we’ll drop into the mid to upper 50s inland, mid 60s at the beaches. A true taste of Fall is on the way!
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hot End of Summer Before Fall Cool Down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are ending summer with hot weather in the 90′s but Mother Nature is playing along and will bring us cooler fall weather for the official start of the new season! Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM Thursday and Thursday will be our last day with temperatures well above average. The average high for the date is 84°. Inland areas will reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday with upper 80s at the beaches. Big changes begin Thursday night as a cold front comes through with only a slight chance of rain. Behind the front, cooler weather and lower humidity will begin arriving by Friday morning. Despite full sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday. It will be a cool evening for high school football on Friday with temperatures falling into the 60s and temps will start out in the 50s for all inland areas on Saturday morning. We expect a sunny weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.
CHARLESTON, SC

