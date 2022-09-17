Riley County Police say thousands of dollars worth of firearms were stolen recently from a Manhattan storage unit. According to Monday’s activity report, officers filed a report for burglary Saturday in the 5,000 block of Murray Road, listing two men, aged 21 and 24 as victims when their storage unit was broken into. Police say multiple firearms were stolen during the course of the burglary, including an MK18 AR-15 rifle, a Century Arms AK Draco, two CZ 9 millimeter handguns, an antique black powder revolver and ammunition.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO