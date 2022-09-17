Read full article on original website
C Clyde Run called for lightning, viewed successful differently
The C Clyde Run and Midge’s Mile had an uninvited guest Saturday. The fundraiser’s namesake, C Clyde Jones, says this is the first time in ten years his fundraiser for Shepherd’s Crossing has been rained out. Neither rolling thunder nor downpouring rain could dampen anybody’s spirit at...
Clay Center man dies after being struck by school bus
Authorities say a pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning in Clay Center after being struck by a school bus. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the bus was eastbound on Lincoln Ave approaching the intersection of 6th Street just after 7 a.m. The bus driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk as he crossed the street.
Milford couple arrested following reported rape
Geary County authorities are investigating a Milford couple accused of an early morning rape Tuesday at a residence on Old Highway 77. Deputies from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to Junction City High School around 8:30 a.m. in response to the allegation. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 43-year-old Christopher James Beem on a single count of rape. Deputies also arrested 40-year-old Melissa Sue Beem on a charge of aiding and abetting rape.
Ogden man charged in two separate alleged rape cases
An Ogden man is jailed in connection to a rape and sexual battery charges involving two separate Riley County women. The Riley County Police Department says 55-year-old Charles McMullen was arrested Friday evening on two counts of rape stemming from a Sept. 2 incident involving a 58-year-old victim. He’s also charged with an additional count of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in connection to a July 5 incident involving a 51-year-old victim.
RCPD: Nearly $7,900 worth of firearms stolen from storage unit
Riley County Police say thousands of dollars worth of firearms were stolen recently from a Manhattan storage unit. According to Monday’s activity report, officers filed a report for burglary Saturday in the 5,000 block of Murray Road, listing two men, aged 21 and 24 as victims when their storage unit was broken into. Police say multiple firearms were stolen during the course of the burglary, including an MK18 AR-15 rifle, a Century Arms AK Draco, two CZ 9 millimeter handguns, an antique black powder revolver and ammunition.
