Yardbarker

Bills Analyst Shares A Long List Of Must-See Stats

The Buffalo Bills have dominated in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They have scored an average of 36 points per game and have an average winning margin of 32.5 points. Buffalo made a statement game by dominating the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener. After...
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins Appears Ready For The New Season

Big man DeMarcus Cousins has played for four NBA teams since coming back to the league in 2020. He has been part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and finally the Denver Nuggets. During the last season, he was creating 9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists...
DENVER, CO

