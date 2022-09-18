Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Yardbarker
Commanders' Darrick Forrest: Lions 'knew exactly' what defense was doing in first half
The Washington Commanders have a forgettable first half in all three phases of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The sluggish start resulted in the Commanders falling into a 22-0 hole by halftime. Washington was outgained 250 to 90 in yards in the first half. Detroit had 141 passing...
Yardbarker
Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Ohio State prediction, pick, odds Sat. 9/24: Buckeyes rolling
The Wisconsin defense will be tasked with containing an unstoppable Ohio State offense if the Badgers expect to defeat the No. 3 Buckeyes at Columbus on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for each. While the Badgers (2-1) were dismantling New Mexico State 66-7 last Saturday, Ohio State (3-0) was...
Yardbarker
Bills Analyst Shares A Long List Of Must-See Stats
The Buffalo Bills have dominated in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They have scored an average of 36 points per game and have an average winning margin of 32.5 points. Buffalo made a statement game by dominating the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener. After...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
3 reasons Washington Huskies are serious contenders for a big college football bowl game
Week 3 of the college football season is behind us, and the College Football Playoff picture is growing clearer. Most of the usual contenders, such as Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, won in blowout fashion, as expected. However, one surprise college football team is emerging as a contender after a big win on Saturday: Washington.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Appears Ready For The New Season
Big man DeMarcus Cousins has played for four NBA teams since coming back to the league in 2020. He has been part of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and finally the Denver Nuggets. During the last season, he was creating 9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists...
Yardbarker
David Montgomery blames Packers' home-field advantage for Bears' negated TD
As Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a shotgun snap on 4th-and-goal from the Green Bay Packers 1-yard line in Sunday’s 27-10 loss at Lambeau Field, it appeared Chicago had cut its deficit to just one score with 8:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the play was called dead...
Comments / 0