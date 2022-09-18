Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 09:09:00 Expires: 2022-09-16 17:15:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Interior TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 210 miles northwest of Mayaguez PR - 20.1N 69.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located north of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains tonight will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. Since the risk of winds have diminished, the tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico was discontinued. Marine conditions should gradually improve as well, but hazardous seas will prevail for the offshore Atlantic waters. Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will prevail across the local beaches at least into tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. Additional 4 to 8 inches expected across Puerto Rico. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the All-Clear signal. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lighting. Be aware of sparks that can ignite leaking gas or other flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the rain and strong winds have subsided. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off of the roof. Do not risk bodily harm in an attempt to reduce property damage. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chain saws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Use these tools according to operating manuals and safety instruction. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roof tops can be especially challenging. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone else with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions by the manufacturer. Make sure that the generator is run in a well ventilated space. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away. Also, listen for boil water alerts relative to communities whose tap water may have become non-potable. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance
Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
As massive storm batters Alaska coastal towns, residents are evacuated, widespread flooding reported
A massive, potentially record-breaking storm brought major flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska Saturday, and some residents were evacuated. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he "verbally declared" a disaster for communities impacted by the storm. The center of the storm was making its way up the Bering Strait Saturday...
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:56:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding and high surf. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of low lying areas. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High surf with coastal erosion will continue through this afternoon. West to northwest winds to 25 mph will continue through this afternoon. This will cause coastal erosion at Shishmaref and Kivalina. Winds should decrease late this afternoon.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds 30 mph gusting to 40 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease on Thursday. This will cause high surf today into Thursday morning. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph will continue through tonight. Winds will decrease Thursday morning. This will cause high surf from through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The northern and central San Luis Valley, the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, western and central Fremont County, the upper Arkansas River Basin, and the Mosquito Mountain Range. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep, subtropical moisture will spread across southern Colorado leading to widespread areas of heavy rainfall through Thursday afternoon. Much of this area will see 1 to 3 inches of precipitation during this period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...For all central and southwest mountain ranges. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep subtropical moisture will move into the region through Thursday. The deep moisture will combine with southerly upslope flow and embedded disturbances to produce heavy rainfall along the Continental Divide. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with areas over the San Juan Range seeing 2 to 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 06:00:00 SST Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf up to 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Southern and eastern shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Friday. * IMPACTS...MINOR...Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by safety officials and exercise caution. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 600 AM TAEAO ASO LULU SETEMA 21 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...O galu maualuluga ma malolosi e 10 i le 12 futu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasae o motu uma o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Faraile. * AAFIAGA...LAITI...O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i le matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu i le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. Puipuiga/Tapenaga Faatino: Tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, fa`apea le `au fa`ase`e i galu, e tatau ona fa`autagiaina fautuaga uma e aumaia e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 08:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 930 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 819 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Centennial Wash, Yellow Medicine Wash, Arlington Canal, Enterprise Canal, Gila River, Dickey Wash, Fourmile Wash, Woolsey Wash, Fourth of July Wash, Quail Wash, Winters Wash and Hassayampa River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Wintersburg and Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 13:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN KANE COUNTY At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen over upper Buckskin Gulch, Wire Pass, the Wave, and portions of the House Rock Valley Road from earlier thunderstorms. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons and normally dry washes. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckskin Gulch, House Rock Valley Road, Wire Pass, and the Wave. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Yukon Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Yukon Delta coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Localized beach erosion. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph will continue today. Winds will decrease late tonight. This will cause high surf today through early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Comments / 0