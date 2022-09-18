Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 210 miles northwest of Mayaguez PR - 20.1N 69.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located north of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains tonight will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. Since the risk of winds have diminished, the tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico was discontinued. Marine conditions should gradually improve as well, but hazardous seas will prevail for the offshore Atlantic waters. Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will prevail across the local beaches at least into tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. Additional 4 to 8 inches expected across Puerto Rico. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the All-Clear signal. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lighting. Be aware of sparks that can ignite leaking gas or other flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the rain and strong winds have subsided. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off of the roof. Do not risk bodily harm in an attempt to reduce property damage. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chain saws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Use these tools according to operating manuals and safety instruction. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roof tops can be especially challenging. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone else with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions by the manufacturer. Make sure that the generator is run in a well ventilated space. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away. Also, listen for boil water alerts relative to communities whose tap water may have become non-potable. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

