A Petersburg man is in custody after a police chase that ended in a crash. The Menard County Sheriff’s office says the incident began when a car passed a sheriff’s deputy at a high rate of speed on Route 123. The deputy began pursuit at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. The driver refused to pull over, but eventually his vehicle ran off the road and overturned. 28-year-old Justin Thornley of Petersburg had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken for hospital treatment.

PETERSBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO