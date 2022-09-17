Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Teen taken to hospital with stab wound
A 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night. The Springfield Police Department says the teen's mother drove him to the hospital. The teen does not have any life-threating injuries. We're told that an incident happened at or near the MacArthur Park Apartment but...
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested After Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton Avenue
One man was arrested after a 1-vehicle crash on East Morton Avenue near Country Club Road last night. A caller alerted police of a possible intoxicated driver swerving all over the roadway in the vicinity of the 900 block of East Morton Avenue around 11:14PM. Upon arrival and after investigation,...
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield man facing charges of theft from youth football team, family that lost home in fire
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The head coach of a youth football organization in Pike County was arrested last week and faces theft charges. Officers from the Pittsfield Police Department arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Robinson, 25, of Pittsfield on Tuesday. A press release from the police department said the arrest is the result of an investigation into suspicious purchases made from a checking account belonging to the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club.
Hannibal Police Found a Stolen Car at a Ralls County Campground
There has been an uptick in vehicle thefts in Hannibal over the past several days. Thanks to a tip and a traffic stop, two of those stolen vehicles have been recovered including one that was found at a Ralls County campground. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release...
muddyrivernews.com
Arrests made after stolen cars in Hannibal, Marion County are recovered
HANNIBAL, Mo. — All seven vehicles that the Hannibal Police Department reported stolen since Friday night have been recovered. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department received information at 1:55 p.m. Monday that one of the stolen vehicles from Hannibal had been abandoned at the Meadows Camp Ground in Ralls County. A witness saw the occupants of the stolen vehicle leave in a blue Chevrolet Traverse.
wmay.com
In Aftermath Of Downtown Shooting, SPD Wants More Info From Bar Owners
Springfield police say they want more information from downtown bars about late night concerts and events… so that police can add extra patrols in and near downtown as a precaution. One such concert was taking place early this past Sunday when an apparent drive-by shooting erupted near 5th and...
wlds.com
Morgan County Man Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Missouri Sunday
A Morgan County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Missouri over the weekend. According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Paul W. Curtis was traveling westbound on Missouri State Highway 154 just south of Pike County Road in Pike County, Missouri at approximately 9:15 Sunday morning.
aledotimesrecord.com
A fight, a fire, then 2 people dead; neighbors recount the hours before lives changed
Close to a week after a home was set on fire and a couple who lived nearby shot dead, neighbors are trying to come to terms with the unthinkable. The mayhem that escalated over hours began with a family quarrel. According to Springfield Police, Mark Crites Jr. fought with his brother about 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, then poured gasoline throughout their Genoa Drive home, set it ablaze, and fled.
muddyrivernews.com
City says no identity theft, fraud discovered after investigation of cybersecurity incident
QUINCY – Officials from the city of Quincy say no evidence of identity theft or fraud was found after an investigation of a cybersecurity incident that happened in May 2022. A press release issued late Monday afternoon said the city’s municipal operations now are fully functional. “The city...
wmay.com
Petersburg Man Charged After Chase, Crash
A Petersburg man is in custody after a police chase that ended in a crash. The Menard County Sheriff’s office says the incident began when a car passed a sheriff’s deputy at a high rate of speed on Route 123. The deputy began pursuit at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. The driver refused to pull over, but eventually his vehicle ran off the road and overturned. 28-year-old Justin Thornley of Petersburg had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken for hospital treatment.
WZZM 13
Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 19, 2022
Dylan Macak (18) 205 S. 24th ST. Quincy, IL for possession of liquor by a minor. NTA. 182. Gerald L Davis, 68, 912 Northridge Ct, reports the theft of US currency from his residence on 09/14/2022. 168. Russell Icenogle (29) 719 W Jefferson Macomb, IL for failure to reduce speed...
wmay.com
Springfield Woman Accused Of Stabbing Teenage Son
A Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her teenage son in the neck. Newschannel 20 reports the 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. The incident happened Friday night in the 100 block of North 24th Street. The 43-year-old mother, whose name was not immediately released, is charged...
newschannel20.com
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
newschannel20.com
Springfield residents get Ring doorbells to help prevent crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local organization is now partnering with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to help combat crime in local neighborhoods by using video home-security devices in doorbells. The Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association gave Ring doorbells to local residents to prevent or help solve crimes in...
foxillinois.com
Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
WTAX
15 year old stabbed by mother
A 15-year-old Springfield boy is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his mother. According to our news partners at WAND-TV a 43-year old woman stabbed her son in the neck Friday evening. The boy is expected to survive. Officers have not released the name of the...
khqa.com
Police: 6 arrested in Keokuk for running drug house
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Three men and three women from Keokuk were arrested on Friday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in a case involving a drug house. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said the arrests stem from an investigation into the use and distribution of controlled substances from the home where all six were living.
newschannel20.com
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
