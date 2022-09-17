ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Song “Typical Love”: Watch

Cate Le Bon has shared the music video for her new single “Typical Love,” her first new music since releasing her latest LP Pompeii in February. Co-directed by Stefan Ramírez Pérez and longtime Le Bon collaborator Phil Collins in Cologne, Germany, the visual was shot on 16mm film and pays homage to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s unfinished 1964 film Inferno. Check it out below.
Stereogum

Röyksopp – “Me&Youphoria” (Feat. Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs)

Röyksopp are nearing the end of their Profound Mysteries project, which so far has encompassed two full-length albums. A third and final one will be released in November, and they announced it a few weeks back alongside a pair of tracks, “Speed King” and “The Night,” the latter featuring Alison Goldfrapp.
NPR

Adrian Quesada's 'Boleros Psicodélicos' is a love letter to psychedelic bolero music

Maybe you're familiar with this moment: You're driving around in the car, looking for something to listen to on the radio, hitting the scan button more times than you can count when it hits you — a sound you've never heard before, pulling you in immediately, and you think to yourself, "What is that?" followed by "I love this."
NME

Alex G – ‘God Save The Animals’ review: nine albums in and at his shapeshifting best

Willingly or not, the shy and fame-averse Philadelphia singer-songwriter Alex G has become a surprise star of indie rock across the last decade – to those that love him, he’s everything. At a recent solo show in London, he played a requests-only set that had fans screaming the title of obscure album tracks from records self-released on Bandcamp a decade ago, part of a superbly prolific period that served as the precursor to said stardom.
