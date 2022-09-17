Read full article on original website
Related
Cate Le Bon Shares Video for New Song “Typical Love”: Watch
Cate Le Bon has shared the music video for her new single “Typical Love,” her first new music since releasing her latest LP Pompeii in February. Co-directed by Stefan Ramírez Pérez and longtime Le Bon collaborator Phil Collins in Cologne, Germany, the visual was shot on 16mm film and pays homage to Henri-Georges Clouzot’s unfinished 1964 film Inferno. Check it out below.
Daily Discovery: “Help Me to Understand” by The Harlem Gospel Travelers featuring Aaron Frazer
When someone writes a song, it’s a brand new statement. Something made to project into the future. But it’s also a commentary on, and a result of the past. Those songwriters who recognize this are often better off at their craft. Enter: The Harlem Gospel Travelers and the...
Taylor Swift just shared the first song title from ‘Midnights’: ‘Track 13, because of course'
Taylor Swift had fans anxiously awaiting midnight in more ways than one as she revealed the title of track 13 from her new album, Midnights, at midnight
O Taste and See: Lyrics and meaning of the Ralph Vaughan Williams music explained
O TASTE and See was composed for the Queen's coronation in 1953. Now it will be sung by a choir as Her Majesty's life is celebrated during her funeral at Westminster Abbey. O Taste and See was written by Ralph Vaughn Williams. The composer was born in 1872 and died...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renaissance's debut album to be reissued in autumn 2022
Extended version of Renaissance's 1969 self-titled album – with Jane Relf on vocals – due out in October '22
Stereogum
Röyksopp – “Me&Youphoria” (Feat. Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs)
Röyksopp are nearing the end of their Profound Mysteries project, which so far has encompassed two full-length albums. A third and final one will be released in November, and they announced it a few weeks back alongside a pair of tracks, “Speed King” and “The Night,” the latter featuring Alison Goldfrapp.
NPR
Adrian Quesada's 'Boleros Psicodélicos' is a love letter to psychedelic bolero music
Maybe you're familiar with this moment: You're driving around in the car, looking for something to listen to on the radio, hitting the scan button more times than you can count when it hits you — a sound you've never heard before, pulling you in immediately, and you think to yourself, "What is that?" followed by "I love this."
NME
Alex G – ‘God Save The Animals’ review: nine albums in and at his shapeshifting best
Willingly or not, the shy and fame-averse Philadelphia singer-songwriter Alex G has become a surprise star of indie rock across the last decade – to those that love him, he’s everything. At a recent solo show in London, he played a requests-only set that had fans screaming the title of obscure album tracks from records self-released on Bandcamp a decade ago, part of a superbly prolific period that served as the precursor to said stardom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tenille Townes Lives in the Moment in New Song, ‘The Last Time’ [Listen]
Tenille Townes is commenting on the impermanence of life in her new song, "The Last Time." Co-written by Townes along with Ben Goldsmith and Gordie Sampson, the tune finds the singer highlighting the temporary nature of life and relationships and the importance of holding onto special moments. Accompanied by acoustic...
Comments / 0