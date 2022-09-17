Read full article on original website
Related
santabarbaraca.gov
Cabrillo Pavilion and Cabrillo Ball Park Receive Awards for Community Beautification
Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Beautiful recently recognized two City properties during the organization's 58th annual Awards Gala on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The newly renovated Cabrillo Pavilion received the coveted President's Award for its outstanding contribution to Santa Barbara's beauty. "The original theme of the capital campaign, 'Restore, Renew, Revitalize,' perfectly captured the goals of bringing this 1926 historic landmark building into the future for generations of locals and visitors to enjoy," said Santa Barbara Beautiful President, Deborah Schwartz. "My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all who made the renovation of this community destination, recreation icon, and sought-after social venue possible."
santabarbaraca.gov
2023-2024 Annual Action Plan Public Hearing: Community Development and Human Services Committee Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Santa Barbara will hold a needs assessment Public Hearing in preparation for development of its 2023-2024 Annual Action Plan. During the hearing the City will also review its performance of program year 2021-2022 as part of the development of the City’s Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The public and interested stakeholders are invited to attend.
santabarbaraca.gov
Christopher Hastert Named Airport Director
The City has named Christopher Hastert as Airport Director for the Santa Barbara Airport. Mr. Hastert comes to the Airport with more than 30 years of airport and airport management experience, including military aviation experience. He most recently held the role of General Manager for the Santa Maria Public Airport District.
santabarbaraca.gov
SBA Sponsors Goleta Lemon Festival
Santa Barbara Airport is the proud sponsor of the Goleta Lemon Festival Kids Zone! Taking place this year at Girsh park on Saturday, September 24th & Sunday, September 25th. Come out and visit the SBA Booth and enter for a chance to win two free Alaska Airline tickets! 🍋. To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santabarbaraca.gov
State Street Job Fair
Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with over 50 employers with immediate openings at the State Street Job Fair. Those looking for a new career are encouraged to come to State Street's 700 and 800 block between Ortega and Canon Perdido on Wednesday, September 28.
JOBS・
santabarbaraca.gov
Construction Update for September of 2022:
Construction on the 900 block of Alisos Street (between Canon Perdido and De La Guerra Streets) is scheduled to start the week of September 19, 2022, and will take place for approximately 15 days for the Eastside Community Paseos Project. The work at this location will include two new pedestrian ramps at the intersection of Canon Perdido and Alisos Streets, in addition to a new sidewalk on the west side of Alisos Street near the intersection.
Comments / 0