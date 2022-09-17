Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Beautiful recently recognized two City properties during the organization's 58th annual Awards Gala on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The newly renovated Cabrillo Pavilion received the coveted President's Award for its outstanding contribution to Santa Barbara's beauty. "The original theme of the capital campaign, 'Restore, Renew, Revitalize,' perfectly captured the goals of bringing this 1926 historic landmark building into the future for generations of locals and visitors to enjoy," said Santa Barbara Beautiful President, Deborah Schwartz. "My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all who made the renovation of this community destination, recreation icon, and sought-after social venue possible."

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO