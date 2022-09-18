Social media reacts to Florida's white-knuckle win over USF

It was a wild one in the Swamp on Saturday night in a game that was expected to be a lopsided affair. Instead, the South Florida Bulls battled the Florida Gators to a 31-28 loss in what was an extremely disappointing performance from the home team.

UF never had a strong grip on this game, never holding a lead larger than 11 points in what most bookmakers and experts expected to be a 25-point rout. Anthony Richardson showed he still has much to learn while the defense was trampled by the running Bulls.

Nonetheless, the Gators escaped with a win thanks to a pair of bad snaps by USF on its final drive, including on the potential game-tying field goal, which allowed the Orange and Blue to eke out the win.

Take a look below at how the Gator Nation responded to Florida’s narrow victory over its in-state foes. Enjoy the W while you can, because the voters will likely be brutal in the polls on Sunday.

