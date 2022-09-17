ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
echo-pilot.com

Survey nets fish that are reproducing in once-polluted Stonycreek River

Parts of the Stonycreek River that were dead to aquatic life about 20 years ago are now supporting and regenerating fish in Cambria and Somerset counties. Eric Null, adjunct professor at Garrett College, and his fisheries class students surveyed portions of the stream Friday in partnership with the Somerset Conservation District. They used electrofishing equipment that temporarily stuns the fish to allow the volunteers to net the fish for documentation.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding

The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County Blair Building to be torn down

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After previously announcing plans to refurbish the property, the Blair House Building in Huntingdon is being demolished. Huntingdon Borough Council President, Jim Bair, said with the current state of the building, the former apartment complex cannot be revitalized. The planned restoration project was originally estimated to cost $10,000,000. Bair said the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County farm market invites community to fall festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, head to the Leighty’s Farm Market to celebrate the “Fall of the Leaves” festival with a whole line-up of food, dessert and craft vendors. On Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leighty’s Farm Market, located at 16187 Dunnings Hwy in Newry, will be hosting its first […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
State College

Centre County Set to Switch Landfill Sites in 2023

Waste management in Centre County is due for a change next year after the county Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to switch to a new landfill site. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will haul its waste to the Laurel Highlands Landfill in Cambria County. Currently, county waste is transported to the Greentree Landfill in Elk County.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Park Home Furniture opening in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–Park Home Furniture is opening its second location in Johnstown in the next few weeks. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the store held a ribbon cutting at 600 Galleria Drive. Store officials and county and township leaders commemorated the store in the new community and welcomed them with open arms. The 50,000 square foot […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits

(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

