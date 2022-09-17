ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

kiddingaroundgreenville.com

5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC

Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
GREENVILLE, SC
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC

Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
GREENVILLE, SC
hotelnewsresource.com

Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina

The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg County in need of 911 Operators

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County is looking for 911 operators amid a growing need for dispatchers. 911 operators are the first people someone talks to when they dial in for help. It’s a vital role that is in dire need of being filled in the county. While the Nation...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Happy Kids Playhouse in Pickens, SC is Perfect for Indoor Parties and Playtime

Searching for an indoor space for your kids to play or to host a party in Pickens, SC? Happy Kids Playhouse is just the place! The space is curated for entertaining ages 10 and under, with large inflatable slides, tons of toys, creative play stations, character appearances, and more. Happy Kids Playhouse has everything you need to have a memorable party for your little ones, or even just to enjoy the day with some indoor playtime. So grab your socks and get ready for a day of fun!
PICKENS, SC
thejournalonline.com

Mineral Spring Park Cleanup Underway

Mineral Spring Park in Williamston is closed Monday Sept. 19 for roof repairs on park structures and other cleanup activities. Modern Roofing will be replacing shingles on the Long Shelter and Amphitheater. While the park is closed, town workers are also in the process of cleanup around several structures and removal of dangerous trees.
WILLIAMSTON, SC
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

‘A Narc’s Tale’ could inspire series on national TV

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Keith Grounsell’s four-volume book series “A Narc’s Tale” started off as an explanation to his children about what he was doing during a six-year period when he was often away from home. “I was deep undercover - working 100 hours a...
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina

If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate district outperforms state in test scores, data says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High schools in Greenville County outperformed the state in all subject areas on the End of Course Exam Program (EOCEP), according to Greenville County Schools district. The district said Greenville County high schools showed notable gains from spring 2021 to spring 2022 and made strong...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
SENECA, SC

