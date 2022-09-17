Read full article on original website
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Local library causing stir by promoting banned books
A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC
Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Weekend Away: New Grand Bohemian Lodge on Reedy River and Falls, Greenville, SC
Yet another stunning addition to the Kessler Collection has been unveiled, this time alongside huge rocks with rushing water amid tumbling low-level waterfalls in Greenville, in a region fondly called Upcountry South Carolina. The Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville officially took its place in the Autograph Collection as well with a September 15, 2022, ribbon cutting attended by both Kessler Chairman and CEO Richard C. Kessler and Greenville’s Mayor Knox White along with key team members who made the stunning property a reality — a gargantuan seven-year effort with a $100-million-plus investment.
hotelnewsresource.com
Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina
The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County buffet restaurant announces it will close for good
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — After decades in business, an Upstate restaurant will close its doors for good. The Townville Café, at 6601 Highway 24, posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. "I regret to inform everyone that I have decided to close down Townville Café," the post said....
Construction underway at some Spartanburg District 2 schools as area grows
Some Upstate school districts are taking a proactive approach to growth in the area, by approving new projects to stay ahead of the curve.
SCDNR investigates fish kill on Middle Tyger River
A fish kill is being investigated in Middle Tyger River Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
wspa.com
Spartanburg County in need of 911 Operators
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County is looking for 911 operators amid a growing need for dispatchers. 911 operators are the first people someone talks to when they dial in for help. It’s a vital role that is in dire need of being filled in the county. While the Nation...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Happy Kids Playhouse in Pickens, SC is Perfect for Indoor Parties and Playtime
Searching for an indoor space for your kids to play or to host a party in Pickens, SC? Happy Kids Playhouse is just the place! The space is curated for entertaining ages 10 and under, with large inflatable slides, tons of toys, creative play stations, character appearances, and more. Happy Kids Playhouse has everything you need to have a memorable party for your little ones, or even just to enjoy the day with some indoor playtime. So grab your socks and get ready for a day of fun!
thejournalonline.com
Mineral Spring Park Cleanup Underway
Mineral Spring Park in Williamston is closed Monday Sept. 19 for roof repairs on park structures and other cleanup activities. Modern Roofing will be replacing shingles on the Long Shelter and Amphitheater. While the park is closed, town workers are also in the process of cleanup around several structures and removal of dangerous trees.
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville's first Hispanic sergeant starts new chapter as a representative of the badge and her culture
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sergeant is a title that still hasn’t grown on Diana Munoz. "It does sound different. Initially, when people ask me what I do I still tell them I’m a police officer and then I remember that I’m a sergeant now. I got promoted," said Munoz, a city of Greenville sergeant.
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
FOX Carolina
‘A Narc’s Tale’ could inspire series on national TV
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Keith Grounsell’s four-volume book series “A Narc’s Tale” started off as an explanation to his children about what he was doing during a six-year period when he was often away from home. “I was deep undercover - working 100 hours a...
WYFF4.com
Dog found abandoned, tied up outside South Carolina humane society
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A dog was found tied to a pole outside the Greenville Humane Society with a handwritten note saying she had an illness and the owner could no longer take care of her. The humane society posted a picture of the dog and the note on its...
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
Missing persons case in South Carolina leads to body, murder arrest
A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado.
FOX Carolina
Upstate district outperforms state in test scores, data says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High schools in Greenville County outperformed the state in all subject areas on the End of Course Exam Program (EOCEP), according to Greenville County Schools district. The district said Greenville County high schools showed notable gains from spring 2021 to spring 2022 and made strong...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
