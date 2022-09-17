Cape May, NJ

Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Cool Video Gets You Up Close To Beached Shipwreck In Cumberland County, NJ
You may have never given it too much thought before, but when you actually sit back and think about, certain parts of South Jersey really are creepy. One such place is right in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County. There are quite a few reasons to venture out to the one...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best On The East Coast
As fall slowly approaches, you can still bask in one of New Jersey’s greatest treasures: its 130-mile shoreline. One beach in particular however ranks as one of the best on the entire east coast. According to MSN, Cape May ranks supreme over Jersey’s other beaches and all that reside on the eastern seaboard.
WBOC
Plane Used to Carry Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Scheduled to Land in Southern Delaware
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware. The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET,...
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes Atlantic City, NJ, Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The original Water Dog Smokehouse on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor opened in 2019 and immediately...
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fishing fleet spotted off Lewes Beach
Lewes Beach residents had a flashback to six decades ago Sept. 19, as a six-ship menhaden fishing fleet from Reedville, Va., arrived off the coast near Roosevelt Inlet around 4 p.m. Lewes was once home to the largest menhaden fishing fleet in the country. From 1883 to the early 1960s,...
delawarepublic.org
Firefly Music Festival traffic coming to Dover this week, DelDOT to keep the flow smooth
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, and campers start arriving Wednesday. Drivers should anticipate some delays between Wednesday and Monday in the Dover area. It’s DelDOT’s tenth year navigating people through town, and they’ve improved management each year. DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod says Leipsic Road will be closed,...
Ocean City, NJ businesses for sale for $16 million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
PhillyBite
Jersey Shore Restaurants That Serve Fresh Oysters
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a Jersey Shore restaurant that serves fresh oysters, you've come to the right place. From McLoone's Pier House in Long Branch to Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City, there are several places to choose from. All have high standards for service and fresh oysters and are worth a try.
capemayvibe.com
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is…
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is in full swing in Cape May, New Jersey. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.15432624.785117297.1663270324-588382432.1662591020. #humpbackwhale #whalewatching #whales #whalewatch #nj #njwhales #newjersey #jerseyshorewhales #capemay #capemaynj #wildwood #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
Man Training for Marathon Prompts School Lockdown in Wildwood Crest, NJ
Police in Wildwood Crest say a man training for a marathon prompted a school lockdown Monday morning. The incident happened at around 8:00 at the Crest Memorial School on Pacific Avenue. That's when officials with the Wildwood Crest Police Department received a report of a man possibly wearing a bulletproof...
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
Helicopter footage showed a heavily damaged yellow airplane at rest in a yard, with a white sheet covering the front of the plane.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Driving This Road Through EHT and Northfield is INFURIATING and Feels Like the Autobahn [OPINION]
If you spend a lot of time on this Atlantic County road that runs through Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, you know driving it can be infuriating at times. Sometimes this particular road feels like being on the Autobahn. Germany's Autobahn is famously known for having no federally-mandated speed limit...
wrnjradio.com
Coast Guard medevacs 60-year-old man from vessel over 100 miles off New Jersey coast
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (Atlantic County) — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured 60-year-old man Sunday from a vessel nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a notification from the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, stating a 60-year-old man fell aboard the vessel and reportedly injured his back.
Factory Worker Killed In South Jersey Accident
Federal officials are investigating a fatal accident at a food manufacturing plant in South Jersey. The accident occurred on Monday, Sept. 19 at Lassonde Pappas & Co. Inc. in Bridgeton, OSHA Regional Director Lenore Uddyback-Fortson said. No other details were immediately available. Company officials did not return a call for...
watchthetramcarplease.com
2022 Fall Classic Car Show Info and FAQ
Q. Is the Fall 2022 classic car show on the Boardwalk?. A. Unfortunately NO, due to ongoing structure issues and beyond the hosts control they are NOT permitted to use the boardwalk until repairs are made (might be a few years), so the show will be held on PACIFIC AVE along with some things in the convention center. (See the details on the page)
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Newark Man
(Newark, Del.-19711) New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Brett Llewellyn, 30, of Newark. On Monday (9/19), New Castle County officers contacted a concerned friend and learned Brett has been without medication for several months. His change in behavior and alarming comments prompted a call to crisis services.
Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood
Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.
