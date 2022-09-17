ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best On The East Coast

As fall slowly approaches, you can still bask in one of New Jersey’s greatest treasures: its 130-mile shoreline. One beach in particular however ranks as one of the best on the entire east coast. According to MSN, Cape May ranks supreme over Jersey’s other beaches and all that reside on the eastern seaboard.
Menhaden fishing fleet spotted off Lewes Beach

Lewes Beach residents had a flashback to six decades ago Sept. 19, as a six-ship menhaden fishing fleet from Reedville, Va., arrived off the coast near Roosevelt Inlet around 4 p.m. Lewes was once home to the largest menhaden fishing fleet in the country. From 1883 to the early 1960s,...
Ocean City, NJ businesses for sale for $16 million

Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
Jersey Shore Restaurants That Serve Fresh Oysters

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a Jersey Shore restaurant that serves fresh oysters, you've come to the right place. From McLoone's Pier House in Long Branch to Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City, there are several places to choose from. All have high standards for service and fresh oysters and are worth a try.
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is…

Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is in full swing in Cape May, New Jersey. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.15432624.785117297.1663270324-588382432.1662591020. #humpbackwhale #whalewatching #whales #whalewatch #nj #njwhales #newjersey #jerseyshorewhales #capemay #capemaynj #wildwood #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Factory Worker Killed In South Jersey Accident

Federal officials are investigating a fatal accident at a food manufacturing plant in South Jersey. The accident occurred on Monday, Sept. 19 at Lassonde Pappas & Co. Inc. in Bridgeton, OSHA Regional Director Lenore Uddyback-Fortson said. No other details were immediately available. Company officials did not return a call for...
2022 Fall Classic Car Show Info and FAQ

Q. Is the Fall 2022 classic car show on the Boardwalk?. A. Unfortunately NO, due to ongoing structure issues and beyond the hosts control they are NOT permitted to use the boardwalk until repairs are made (might be a few years), so the show will be held on PACIFIC AVE along with some things in the convention center. (See the details on the page)
Gold Alert Issued for Newark Man

(Newark, Del.-19711) New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Brett Llewellyn, 30, of Newark. On Monday (9/19), New Castle County officers contacted a concerned friend and learned Brett has been without medication for several months. His change in behavior and alarming comments prompted a call to crisis services.
