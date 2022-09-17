Bradford County, PA

Read full article on original website
Related
79 hemp plants stolen from Bradford County field
Towanda, Pa. — A Bradford County man was charged with a felony after he admitted to stealing one hemp plant from a farm where the owner said a total of 79 plants were stolen. Nicholas Daniel Hughes, 29, of Towanda allegedly took a plant from the field on the 1100 block of Doane Hill Road, West Burlington Township. State Police accused Hughes after they discovered a hatchet and several leaves...
Williamsport awarded $70,000 DCNR grant
A $70,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be channeled toward improvements in the City of Williamsport. The City is preparing a comprehensive recreation, park, open space, and green infrastructure plan to utilize the funds. The competitive grant, awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, will update a 16-year-old master plan and incorporate increased accessibility, connectivity, and emerging recreation trends into parks and outdoor spaces...
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
traveltasteandtour.com
Susquehanna, PA
The Susquehanna River Valley sits at the confluence where the North and West Branches of the majestic Susquehanna River meet. The region’s hills and valleys, fields and forests and authentic downtowns are mirrored within its pristine waters, and the image transforms with every season. From the soft white of winter to the pale watercolors of spring and from the green shades of summer to the reds and golds of fall, life along the river is colorful and breathtaking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The first ever OutDay Festival is coming to the Lycoming County fairgrounds
Hughesville, Pa. — For the first time, the Lycoming County fairgrounds will host the new Lycoming OutDay Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to the festival’s poster, the event will be “Lycoming County’s overdue welcome to the LGBTQ+ community.” The festival opens at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m., with tickets on sale at the gate or online. ...
Missing 11-year-old from Bradford County found safe
Police in Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Bradford County Tuesday night.
Pa. State Police Look for Missing 11-Year-Old Bradford County Girl
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a missing child. Authorities in the Towanda barracks early Wednsday, September 21 confirmed they were still looking for 11-year-old Jaelyn Michelle Oakley, who was last seen at around 7 in the evening of, Tuesday, September 20, in Monroe Township in Bradford County.
Woman facing animal cruelty charges in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges in an animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County. State police say Makayla Kingston is now facing animal cruelty counts after two dogs were found with no food or water. According to investigators, the dogs were locked inside a hot trailer on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitpottertioga.com
Lane’s End Cabin
Lane's End, a private cabin nestled in the mountains of North Central Pennsylvania, is the perfect spot for your next getaway. Reconnect with nature at this unforgettable escape, with a private balcony & furnished deck, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, stocked Coffee Bar and Wi-fi, Hulu & ESPN. Enjoy the outdoors with a gas grill, outside dining set & fire pit. A peaceful night's sleep is just a ladder's climb away in the loft, comfortable sleeper sofa in the living room or a full bed downstairs.
DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek
Reprinted from PA Environment Digest The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock. The construction site is on both sides of Route 87...
Wolf announces $297,000 in new funding for IBEW apprenticeship program
NANTICOKE — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday said skilled trade workers are vital to Pennsylvania’s economy. “Investing
therecord-online.com
Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident
LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Most notorious slumlord” building on lockdown list
The City of Binghamton is threatening to lockdown an apartment building owned by the man Mayor Jared Kraham calls "Binghamton's most notorious slumlord" Isaac Anzaroot.
Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Down on the Farm: The Remley Digester
Do you ever wonder how your food gets from the farm to your table? On Home Page Extras, “Down on the Farm” will give insight into where our food comes from and what farming looks like today. Technology has developed and changed the way we have farmed in the past. However, even though technology makes specific processes more efficient, it does not take away from the hard work that farmers must accomplish daily. Farming in the 21st century uses a lot of technology, creativity, hard work, and diversity.
Thief used company information to get loan
Benton, Pa. — A thief used a business' information to take out a loan worth $120,000. An executive from Benton Foundry, 5297 State Route 487, contacted Bloomsburg State Police after learning someone had used their personal and company information to take out a small business loan of $120,000. State Trp. Thomas Butch said the victim is a 55-year-old man from Shavertown.
SUV crashes into pole on Grand Central Avenue
Police responded to a vehicle crash that left one telephone pole broken in Elmira Wednesday afternoon.
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
NewsChannel 36
Grove Park Farmers' Market brings local produce to Elmira, looking to expand
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A local farmers market in Chemung County is hoping to expand affordable healthy food options in the community and grow the market with more farmers. The owners of Muddy Fingers Farm opened the Grove Park Farmers' Market in Elmira. The market features local vendors that not only provide fresh produce at discounted prices but a whole lot more.
Lane restriction scheduled on I-81 northbound
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday night. The lane restriction will begin at mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The work is scheduled to take place through Thursday, September 22. Construction will take place nightly from 7:00 […]
Comments / 0