Bradford County, PA

Do you ever wonder how your food gets from the farm to your table? On Home Page Extras, “Down on the Farm” will give insight into where our food comes from and what farming looks like today. Technology has developed and changed the way we have farmed in the past. However, even though technology makes specific processes more efficient, it does not take away from the hard work that farmers must accomplish daily. Farming in the 21st century uses a lot of technology, creativity, hard work, and diversity.

TIOGA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO