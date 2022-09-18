ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas men’s basketball players make ‘statement’ that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks’ bank accounts

Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Martin Thomas

Martin ‘Marty’ Lee Thomas died Saturday September 17th, 2022 after a short illness. Marty was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois to Kenneth and Mildred Thomas April 30th, 1938 and transplanted to his beloved Lawrence, Kansas where he was a proud 50- year resident. Marty was a Parade All-American football...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
LEAWOOD, KS
LJWORLD

KU says it has human remains of Native Americans in museum collections that need to be returned to tribal nations

The University of Kansas is set to begin again a process to return to tribal nations Native American remains that KU currently has in some of its museum collections. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said Tuesday in a message to the university community that KU now recognizes that it has human remains in some of its collections that cause “great pain for many in the Native community and beyond.”
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Don’t extend Wakarusa

In reference to the Wakarusa Drive project, why waste millions on a road that is not needed or wanted? Kasold Drive is already there. Redo the intersection, add a traffic signal and save millions. Give us taxpayers a break. Quit wasting our money. Robert Lemon,. Lawrence. Welcome to the new...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Trial date set for Albert Wilson’s wrongful conviction lawsuit; state has denied wrongdoing

A trial has been scheduled for next summer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit that a man accused of rape filed against the State of Kansas. The man, Albert Wilson, 26, of Wichita, was convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court in January 2019. On appeal, his conviction was vacated, and he was granted a new trial in March of 2021. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez declined to retry the case and dismissed it on Dec. 22, 2021, as reported by the Journal-World.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Accepting Dole Leadership Prize, former Colombian president tells KU crowd ‘peace doesn’t grow on trees’

Juan Manuel Santos, the former president of Colombia, knows conflict. Thus, the KU alumnus and 2016 recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize had little difficulty in answering a question at a Lawrence event Tuesday evening about the morality of negotiating with a political enemy. It was a question he got all the time as he worked to end a more-than-50-year Colombian civil war during his presidential tenure.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County Emergency Management to host training exercise involving multiple agencies at Youth Sports Complex

Douglas County Emergency Management will host a full-scale training exercise Friday in Lawrence. The purpose of the exercise, which will involve multiple agencies, is for emergency personnel to practice hazardous materials and patient-handling procedures. The exercise, which will simulate a transportation-related hazardous materials incident, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
