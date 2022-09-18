Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom Handy
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Related
LJWORLD
Kansas-Iowa State football clash to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 on ESPN networks
The Kansas football team’s home game against Iowa State set for Oct. 1 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., the schools announced Monday. The KU-ISU game will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, marking three consecutive weeks of nationally televised games for the 3-0 Jayhawks.
LJWORLD
Kansas men’s basketball players make ‘statement’ that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks’ bank accounts
Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
LJWORLD
Martin Thomas
Martin ‘Marty’ Lee Thomas died Saturday September 17th, 2022 after a short illness. Marty was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois to Kenneth and Mildred Thomas April 30th, 1938 and transplanted to his beloved Lawrence, Kansas where he was a proud 50- year resident. Marty was a Parade All-American football...
LJWORLD
UMKC leader first to interview for KU equity and diversity leadership position
A leader in the field of diversity and inclusion at the University of Missouri-Kansas City will be the first candidate to interview for a diversity and equity vice provost position at the University of Kansas. Makini King will be the first of four candidates to participate in a public interview...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies
TOPEKA — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
LJWORLD
KU reduces suspension of fraternity it found involved in ‘systemic hazing’; fraternity recruiting new students again using Jayhawk brand
The University of Kansas has quietly reduced the suspension of a fraternity that earlier this year was found to have participated in “systemic hazing that threatened the health and safety of students,” the Journal-World has learned. University leaders in May signed an agreement that reduced the suspension of...
LJWORLD
KU says it has human remains of Native Americans in museum collections that need to be returned to tribal nations
The University of Kansas is set to begin again a process to return to tribal nations Native American remains that KU currently has in some of its museum collections. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said Tuesday in a message to the university community that KU now recognizes that it has human remains in some of its collections that cause “great pain for many in the Native community and beyond.”
LJWORLD
Sheriff’s deputy reprimanded for using Taser on boy with autism who was restrained
TOPEKA — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Don’t extend Wakarusa
In reference to the Wakarusa Drive project, why waste millions on a road that is not needed or wanted? Kasold Drive is already there. Redo the intersection, add a traffic signal and save millions. Give us taxpayers a break. Quit wasting our money. Robert Lemon,. Lawrence. Welcome to the new...
LJWORLD
Trial date set for Albert Wilson’s wrongful conviction lawsuit; state has denied wrongdoing
A trial has been scheduled for next summer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit that a man accused of rape filed against the State of Kansas. The man, Albert Wilson, 26, of Wichita, was convicted of rape in Douglas County District Court in January 2019. On appeal, his conviction was vacated, and he was granted a new trial in March of 2021. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez declined to retry the case and dismissed it on Dec. 22, 2021, as reported by the Journal-World.
LJWORLD
Accepting Dole Leadership Prize, former Colombian president tells KU crowd ‘peace doesn’t grow on trees’
Juan Manuel Santos, the former president of Colombia, knows conflict. Thus, the KU alumnus and 2016 recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize had little difficulty in answering a question at a Lawrence event Tuesday evening about the morality of negotiating with a political enemy. It was a question he got all the time as he worked to end a more-than-50-year Colombian civil war during his presidential tenure.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Emergency Management to host training exercise involving multiple agencies at Youth Sports Complex
Douglas County Emergency Management will host a full-scale training exercise Friday in Lawrence. The purpose of the exercise, which will involve multiple agencies, is for emergency personnel to practice hazardous materials and patient-handling procedures. The exercise, which will simulate a transportation-related hazardous materials incident, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to receive update on ARPA funding given out so far
This week, Douglas County leaders will learn more about how much aid has gone to the recipients of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding so far, and how those agencies can revise the scope of their proposed projects moving forward. In July, the commission decided on 14 county...
Comments / 0