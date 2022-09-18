Read full article on original website
Kansas Coach Leipold Addresses ‘Flattering’ Job Rumors
The Jayhawks have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2009.
KU football expects sellout for Saturday’s game against Duke
KU football says it's sold nearly 40,000 tickets to Saturday's football game against the Duke Blue Devils in Lawrence, Kansas.
With words and wardrobe, Kansas football coach Lance Leipold continues to emphasize team above everything in wake of Jayhawks 3-0 start
It may be cliché, and it isn’t because he’s unimpressed by his team’s fast start, but Kansas football coach Lance Leipold made it clear Tuesday that the Jayhawks haven’t done anything yet. “Yeah, it’s nice to be 3-0,” he said during his regular weekly press...
Kansas basketball team closing in on the end of boot camp 2022
After seven grueling days, the Kansas men’s basketball team has reached the finish line of its annual boot camp. Barring something unforeseen, the Jayhawks will wrap up this year’s preseason conditioning grind after Wednesday morning’s session. After Day 1 last week, Kansas coach Bill Self said things...
Duke vs Kansas odds, players to watch in unlikely battle of college football unbeatens
Duke and Kansas combined to go 5-19 last season. The last time the Jayhawks posted a winning record was 2008, which was also the last time they had more than one Big 12 win in a season. Duke has only won one ACC game over the last two seasons.
Kansas men's basketball players make 'statement' that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks' bank accounts
Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
Martin Thomas
Martin ‘Marty’ Lee Thomas died Saturday September 17th, 2022 after a short illness. Marty was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois to Kenneth and Mildred Thomas April 30th, 1938 and transplanted to his beloved Lawrence, Kansas where he was a proud 50- year resident. Marty was a Parade All-American football...
MidAmerica Nazarene names athletic complex after former Olathe mayor
MidAmerica Nazarene University plans to name its new athletic complex the Copeland Athletics Complex after former Olathe mayor Mike Copeland.
KU reduces suspension of fraternity it found involved in ‘systemic hazing’; fraternity recruiting new students again using Jayhawk brand
The University of Kansas has quietly reduced the suspension of a fraternity that earlier this year was found to have participated in “systemic hazing that threatened the health and safety of students,” the Journal-World has learned. University leaders in May signed an agreement that reduced the suspension of...
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
UMKC leader first to interview for KU equity and diversity leadership position
A leader in the field of diversity and inclusion at the University of Missouri-Kansas City will be the first candidate to interview for a diversity and equity vice provost position at the University of Kansas. Makini King will be the first of four candidates to participate in a public interview...
KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas
Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the Goodyear blimp flying over Topeka. A viewer spotted the iconic aircraft Monday afternoon on the ground at Forbes Field. On the official Goodyear blimp Twitter account, the company said the blimp was headed to...
Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
KU says it has human remains of Native Americans in museum collections that need to be returned to tribal nations
The University of Kansas is set to begin again a process to return to tribal nations Native American remains that KU currently has in some of its museum collections. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said Tuesday in a message to the university community that KU now recognizes that it has human remains in some of its collections that cause “great pain for many in the Native community and beyond.”
Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
