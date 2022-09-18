ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas basketball team closing in on the end of boot camp 2022

After seven grueling days, the Kansas men’s basketball team has reached the finish line of its annual boot camp. Barring something unforeseen, the Jayhawks will wrap up this year’s preseason conditioning grind after Wednesday morning’s session. After Day 1 last week, Kansas coach Bill Self said things...
Kansas men's basketball players make 'statement' that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks' bank accounts

Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
Martin Thomas

Martin ‘Marty’ Lee Thomas died Saturday September 17th, 2022 after a short illness. Marty was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois to Kenneth and Mildred Thomas April 30th, 1938 and transplanted to his beloved Lawrence, Kansas where he was a proud 50- year resident. Marty was a Parade All-American football...
Hutch Post

🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3

TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
KSNT News

KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
KSNT News

Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
NewsBreak
theshelbyreport.com

Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding

Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
LJWORLD

KU says it has human remains of Native Americans in museum collections that need to be returned to tribal nations

The University of Kansas is set to begin again a process to return to tribal nations Native American remains that KU currently has in some of its museum collections. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said Tuesday in a message to the university community that KU now recognizes that it has human remains in some of its collections that cause “great pain for many in the Native community and beyond.”
