Falcons fall to 1-2 after loss to Tigers

By By JIM REECE
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

The Faribault Falcons fell to 1-2 in division play Saturday night after a 48-0 loss at home to Class AAAA No. 3 ranked Stewartville.

The quick striking Tigers finessed and muscled the Falcons from the start, rushing to a 28-0 halftime lead, which began on the first play from scrimmage when Tigers QB Ayden Helder hit Carter Miller for a 67-yard score. They followed with three more TDs in the half behind their pro-style offense.

"We ran up against a very strong team," said coach Ned Louis. "We couldn't get anything going offensively. We gave them short fields and they took advantage of it."

The Falcons defense stopped several long runs by the Tigers, and only gave up two big plays: one on the opening play and a 48-yard pass by Helder to Owen Sikkink for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Falcons defense also stopped a two-point conversion in the third quarter after the Tigers's last touchdown, which kept them from breaking the 50-point plateau.

"We couldn't handle their skill guys and their size," coach Louis said. They also lost quarterback Ian Ehlers to a concussion after a roughing the passer call on Stewartville early in the second quarter.

"That hurt us offensively," Louis said.

He added, talking of the game, "… we'll forget about it and bounce back."

Isaac Yetzer had six carries for 18 yards for the Falcons, and Owen Nesburg and D'Shaun Davis each had 9 yards rushing. Braden Schulz had 11 carries for 2 yards.

Nesburg also had two receptions for 20 yards and five Falcons players caught single passes, including Johnny Frank for 9 yards; J.J. Schrot and Oliver Shoop for 6 yards each; and Preston Berger and Beau Schrot for 4 yards each.

J.J. Schrot also returned two kickoffs for 40 yards total; Owen Nesburg returned one for 27 yards; Cooper Leichtnam returned one for 12 yards; and Joey Steinberg returned two for 10 yards total.

Ehlers had three punts for 112 yards, averaging 37.3 yards per punt, and Madden Paul had one punt for 29 yards.

Joey Steingberg led the defense in tackling, with five tackles and two assisted tackles. Jimmy Welborn had three-and-a-half sacks, and Ehlers, Oliver Shoop and Elijah Ellendson each had two tackles.

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

