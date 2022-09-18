“I was a little disappointed in the efforts. It looked like one guy wasn’t ready to fight and he was glad the other guy wasn’t either.” So said famed trainer Abel Sanchez of last Saturday night’s Canelo Golovkin battle. It was the first time the Big Bear, California based cornerman hadn’t trained Golovkin for a Canelo fight. Suffice to say, Sanchez told Fight Hub he wasn’t impressed by his old pupil’s performance in the rubber match. “I just felt like Gennady’s first eight rounds were like hitting the mitts,” Sanchez said. “It was like two friends sparing with each other. Canelo was throwing punches with bad intentions and Gennady just was not aggressive enough to try to win the fight.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO