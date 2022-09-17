ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Week 2 matchup vs. Dolphins

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4mI6_0i06odMK00

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 2 battle, featuring two teams that emerged victorious from their opening game of the 2022 season. There is immense talent on both sides, which should make for a rather close game when the clock hits zero.

On Saturday, Baltimore announced that they elevated two players from their practice squad in wide receiver Raleigh Webb and cornerback Daryl Worley. The duo will help with the depth at their respective positions, which have seen some injuries pop up over the coming days and weeks.

Both Webb and Worley played for the Ravens during the 2022 preseason, impressing in their action. Worley struggled during game action in 2021, but will hope to make an impact on the field this time around. Webb made multiple big plays during the team’s exhibition games, and will potentially have the ability to get on the field with fellow wide receiver James Proche II listed as doubtful with a groin injury.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys waive WR camp star, here's what it could mean

The Dallas Cowboys swore up and down that they had found a diamond in the rough in Western Illinois UDFA Dennis Houston. QB Dak Prescott was enamored with the wideout, stating he was always where he needed to be when the QB was ready to target him. He was such a revelation that he ended up being one of a handful of UDFA’s to make the club out of camp. Even more to his credit, Houston was active on the 48-man game-day roster, ahead of third-round selection Jalen Tolbert.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Wr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday

Week 2 of the 2022 season is one to forget for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They fell to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 after once leading 28-7. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 in the fourth to pull off the stunner. To make matters worse, the Ravens are...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides update on RB J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered one of the most brutal losses in team history on Sunday after allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lose to the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an excellent game while the team’s receivers made their presence felt throughout the game. However aside from Jackson, the Ravens’ rushing attack didn’t have a good performance. Injuries to running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards that date back to last year’s preseason have been felt.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's one thing Chiefs must improve ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 and sitting alone atop the AFC West heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Things might seem like they’re going flawlessly for the Chiefs after wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, but as the players and coaches say, there are always things they can work on and get better at. Through two weeks of play, there is one particular stat that is standing out on the offensive side of the ball that points to an area needing some work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy