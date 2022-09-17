Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Week 2 matchup vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 2 battle, featuring two teams that emerged victorious from their opening game of the 2022 season. There is immense talent on both sides, which should make for a rather close game when the clock hits zero.

On Saturday, Baltimore announced that they elevated two players from their practice squad in wide receiver Raleigh Webb and cornerback Daryl Worley. The duo will help with the depth at their respective positions, which have seen some injuries pop up over the coming days and weeks.

Both Webb and Worley played for the Ravens during the 2022 preseason, impressing in their action. Worley struggled during game action in 2021, but will hope to make an impact on the field this time around. Webb made multiple big plays during the team’s exhibition games, and will potentially have the ability to get on the field with fellow wide receiver James Proche II listed as doubtful with a groin injury.