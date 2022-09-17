Read full article on original website
2022-23 Men's Tennis Season Preview
The third-ranked Middlebury men’s tennis team begins the fall portion of its 2022-23 season on Saturday, September 24. Last year, the Panthers claimed the program’s 10th NESCAC Championship and advanced to the NCAA Semifinals for the 12th time. The team eclipsed the 20-win plateau (21-3) for the seventh time in the last eight years it has competed.
Middlebury Downs Framingham State 4-1
The Middlebury men's soccer team scored four goals in the second half to down Framingham State 4-1 during a rainy midweek contest on South Street Field. The rain came down hard with strong gusts of wind for most of the opening half, creating a slick surface with neither team able to get on the scoreboard.
Framingham St. (3-3-1, 1-0-0)-VS-Middlebury (3-1-1, 0-1-1)
GOAL by MIDMS Gavin Randolph (FIRST GOAL), Assist by Eujin Chae, goal number 1 for season. GOAL by MIDMS Eujin Chae, goal number 1 for season. Clock FSU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MIDMS Score Play. 00:00 Start of 1st period [00:00]. 00:00 Sturzo, Joseph at goalie...
#17 Middlebury Tops Castleton 1-0
The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team topped Castleton 1-0, extending its winning streak against the Spartans to 15-straight victories. Castleton had its best chance of the entire contest with just 1:24 expired, but Rylee Pepin's blast from 20 yards out hit the crossbar. The Panthers had an excellent opportunity to...
Reproductive Health Care Reimbursement Update
We are writing to provide updates about the Reproductive Healthcare Policy we shared with you earlier this summer. This policy supports students, faculty, or staff who are unable to access reproductive health care covered under Middlebury’s policies to travel to other states. It does so by reimbursing travel costs for individuals and a support person to receive services in another location.
