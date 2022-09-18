NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale coed sailing team had a successful second weekend of competition. The Bulldogs came away with another first-place finish and a number of other strong results. In Boston, the team competed at the Hatch Brown Trophy. The one-day event was sailed in light and shifty breeze, making for classic Charles river conditions. However, despite some wind delays in the middle of the day, the race committee was able to get off 10 races in each division. Sophomore Carmen Cowles and senior Ben Markert came away with first place in their division, helping the team earn first place overall by three points.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO