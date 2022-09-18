Read full article on original website
Related
yalebulldogs.com
Win Streak Snapped at UAlbany, 3-0
ALBANY, N.Y. – The Yale field hockey team saw its four-game win streak come to an end Sunday afternoon at UAlbany, as the Great Danes topped the Bulldogs 3-0 at Alumni Turf. UAlbany (5-2, 0-0 America East), which has won four in a row, grabbed the lead at 7:21 on a goal by forward Sophia Schoonmaker. Yale (4-2, 0-0 Ivy League) came up empty on a pair of penalty corners in the first half, and the Great Danes took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Have Successful Second Weekend with Win at Hatch Brown Trophy
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale coed sailing team had a successful second weekend of competition. The Bulldogs came away with another first-place finish and a number of other strong results. In Boston, the team competed at the Hatch Brown Trophy. The one-day event was sailed in light and shifty breeze, making for classic Charles river conditions. However, despite some wind delays in the middle of the day, the race committee was able to get off 10 races in each division. Sophomore Carmen Cowles and senior Ben Markert came away with first place in their division, helping the team earn first place overall by three points.
UConn star Paige Bueckers signs NIL deal with Bose, first since season-ending injury
STORRS, Connecticut — University of Connecticut women's basketball star Paige Bueckers may not be hitting the court this season, but she is making moves away from the paint. As the junior is recovering from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her this season, she announced Monday a new name, image and likeness deal with audio equipment company Bose.
yalebulldogs.com
Yale (4-0-2, 0-0-0)-VS-Stony Brook (3-5-0, 1-2-0)
There were no penalties in this game. Clock YALE Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SBU Score Play. 00:00 Copenhaver, Curtis at goalie for Stony Brook. 04:07 Shot by SBU Blaise, Kameron, bottom center, saved by Haddock, Elian. 04:32 Foul on Birgisson, Trausti. 07:21 Shot by SBU Harrison,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Cheshire Academy Football Continues to Prepare Players for the Next Level
Cheshire Academy football began its season on Saturday. The Cats have plenty of talent again this season and have sent dozens of athletes to Division I football programs. That continues this year with guys like Lavon Johnson, a lineman who is committed to the University of Maryland. Johnson said he...
Eyewitness News
Rentschler Field needs $63 million in upgrades
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rentschler Field has been home to UConn Football and other athletic and entertainment events for 20 years. The stadium needs some repair. Help is on the way, and it has a price tag of slightly more than $63 million. The project is expected to last about 5 years.
Eyewitness News
Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation holds inaugural golf tournament
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The inaugural Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Golf Tournament was held Tuesday at the Wethersfield Country Club. It’s being held in the memory of our Channel 3 colleague Denise D’Ascenzo, who passed away in December of 2019. She meant so much to not only...
restaurantclicks.com
Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
NewsTimes
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
Yale Daily News
Being sick at Yale, but not with COVID
Felice Dong ’25 came down with a bad cough and fever earlier this month. But she didn’t test positive for COVID-19. As a result, Dong said she had to attend class in person despite falling ill — otherwise, there was no other way to absorb the material other than to “read the textbook.”
NewsTimes
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Register Citizen
Curaleaf, nation's largest cannabis retailer, to expand in CT
The largest cannabis retailer in the United States will soon be extending its reach in Connecticut. The company, Curaleaf, is planning to expand into the adult-use market in the state, working with social equity applicants, launching hybrid medical-recreational retail operations and growing more cannabis in Connecticut. There are currently four...
newhavenarts.org
At Long Wharf, An Intimate Invitation To Jelly's Judgment Day
Bryan Terrell Clark as Jack the Bear and Sydney James Harcourt as Jelly Roll Morton. Jeremy Daniel Photo. The Chimney Man launched the musical with a chilling cackle and the conviction of a preacher. As the piano sang an eerie tune, he spoke of people torn from their homeland, their pain a story told in music. He called upon messengers—Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington—and then collapsed the thread with a rousing declaration.
NewsTimes
Fair Haven Oyster Co. hits the sweet spot of refined yet relaxed coastal fare
In a marina parking lot, a little cottage painted a pleasing slate blue stands against a backdrop of the Quinnipiac River, and steepled trees beyond. Sunset trails rosy fingers across the towers of rain clouds now passed, distracting my attention from the menu at the new Fair Haven Oyster Co. The restaurant is the brainchild of reigning Connecticut Chef of the Year Emily Mingrone. It opened this summer, but the shoreline seafood concept has been on her mind since before accolades and success made it possible.
constructiondive.com
$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut
Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
Guilford motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash on I-95N
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A motorcyclist died following a crash on I-95 North in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. Police said that a motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ex650 M, was traveling on the Rt. 34 outbound connector to I-95 North. For an unknown […]
Comments / 0