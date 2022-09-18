Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Woman struck by vehicle in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman in serious condition. The accident happened on Wednesday morning at around 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Galveston and Sanders. Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 47-year-old woman lying on the street...
kgns.tv
Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home is damaged after a fire Monday night. The Laredo Fire Department was responded to the call at around 10:39 p.m. at the 2200 block of Cortez Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews managed to extinguish...
kgns.tv
Chemical spill reported near Laredo park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chemical spill in south Laredo has promoted an evacuation near a city park. Fire officials say there is a hazmat situation near the vicinity of 2000 block of Blaine St. As a precaution Benavides Park has been temporarily closed to allow for proper containment. The...
kgns.tv
LPD proposes overtime for officers to help ease flow of traffic on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is working on a possible temporary solution that would help with the flow of traffic seen on Mines Road. On Monday, Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino went before City Council for a proposal. It included paying five of its officer’s overtime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Accident reported on east Saunders
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened near 3720 E Saunders Street at around 8 a.m. Video shows a Prius vehicle and a Ford Explorer with damages. No word on if anyone was injured at the moment. KGNS News...
kgns.tv
Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm. Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest...
kgns.tv
Tony Moreno vs. the city of Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a third win in court for the city employee blamed and subsequently fired for allegedly causing the July 2021 city-wide boil water notice. During a hearing on Tuesday, September 20, Judge Joe Lopez reinstated a new date for Tony Moreno to return to work at the city of Laredo. The date is Monday, September 26. The city’s attorney attempted to argue against this, but the judge ruled once again in favor of the original ruling.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to better the lives of people with autism and special needs. A master plan is being drafted and city officials want your input. The town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is wanted for an aggravated assault case. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on the whereabouts of Oswaldo Mendoza. Mendoza is said to have brown eyes, black hair, stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and...
Do you think North Laredo neighborhoods are better than South?
If you make enough to live in the really nice subdivisions like Plantation, Winfield, Regency, or Alexander Estates, you will more than likely have no issues at all. San Isidro and Del Mar are generally middle class/upper middle class and pretty safe as well. Much of the fun things to do in the city (movies, nice restaurants, night clubs, etc) are in this area as are the top public schools.
kgns.tv
17-Year-Old Leads Encinal PD in chase
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the Encinal Police Department. The police were notified about a white s-u-v had bypassed the checkpoint on Interstate 35. Encinal officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop,...
kgns.tv
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo. Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away. If you have any information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Water rate increase for Rio Bravo and El Cenizo approved by Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A water rate increase for the residents of El Cenizo and Rio Bravo was recently approved. It passed in the county by a vote of four to one and goes into effect on October 1. The rate will go up three to four dollars annually over the course of five years.
kgns.tv
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
Ask Laredo: what is the most common female name you hear in Laredo?
Suddenly a little curious about this question, maybe we can find the most popular male name in Laredo. Please write down your answer in the comment section!
KRMG
Former pastor allegedly assaulted woman with disabilities
Former pastor allegedly assaulted woman with disabilities A former pastor in Laredo, Texas, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a woman with disabilities, stemming from a Feb. 1 attack. (NCD)
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Nancy
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Nancy is looking for a new place to call home. Nancy is nice little scruffy puppy who is roughly four-months old. She loves to be around people as well as other dogs. While she can be...
What do people like about living in Laredo, Texas?
Climate? Neighbors? Looking forward to your answers.
kgns.tv
Nonprofit organization issues 60-day notice to EPA after visit to Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An EPA visit to Laredo left many in the community wanting solutions and demanding action. Residents of Laredo are desperate for answers after what they say was a disappointing visit from EPA. A nonprofit organization is taking matters into their own hands issuing the EPA a...
kgns.tv
No sign of autumn just yet
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just a couple of days away from the start of the fall season, but here in south Texas, summer is going to be here for just a little bit longer. On Monday we started out fresh and breezy in the low 70s, but we will see a high of 96.
Comments / 0