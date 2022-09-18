If you make enough to live in the really nice subdivisions like Plantation, Winfield, Regency, or Alexander Estates, you will more than likely have no issues at all. San Isidro and Del Mar are generally middle class/upper middle class and pretty safe as well. Much of the fun things to do in the city (movies, nice restaurants, night clubs, etc) are in this area as are the top public schools.

