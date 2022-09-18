ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Washington OC Ryan Grubb said he expected offensive line to handle Jacoby Windmon

Following Washington’s upset of Michigan State on Saturday, Washington’s offensive coordinator said he expected his offensive line to handle the Spartans well. Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon led the nation in sacks entering Saturday’s game, but Huskies’ offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb fully expected offensive lineman Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten to handle Windmon.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michael Locksley shares challenges of facing Michigan offense with JJ McCarthy at QB

Michael Locksley discussed the upcoming challenge of going up against Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy will run Michigan’s offense going forward and Locksley will have to plan on McCarthy’s style of play in Michigan’s offense. After 2 weeks of finalizing a starter, Michigan decided upon McCarthy as the team’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kickoff time, broadcast network set for Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5

The Maryland Terrapins are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans in Week 5 of the college football season. Kickoff time has been scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Oct. 1 at SECU Stadium, Maryland announced on Monday via Twitter. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as the two teams look to compete in the loaded B1G East.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
247Sports

Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb's Monday Press Conference Notes

Here are some notes from Washington Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's Monday press conference... On his thoughts after watching the tape from Michigan State, Grubb said there were some parts they were disappointed in and felt they could execute better, but said he loved it that the players aren't satisfied and felt like they left some meat on the bone.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Penn State#American Football#College Football#Michigan State#Spartans
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Big Second Half Helps Puyallup Spoil South Kitsap Upset

A Saturday night matchup in the SPSL 4A put an end to the week and it ended up being a scare for the #5 ranked Puyallup Vikings. The South Kitsap Wolves came into the matchup ready to throw everything they had at the Vikings to try to shake the SPSL to its core. While South Kitsap did put the rest of the league on notice, it would be Puyallup using a big third quarter to stay perfect on the young season.
PUYALLUP, WA
High School Football PRO

Puyallup, September 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sumner High School football team will have a game with Emerald Ridge High School on September 19, 2022, 19:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PUYALLUP, WA
Lookout Landing

09/18/2022: Open Game Thread

Seattle lost the first two games of the series by a combined two runs, and we’ve all learned that being on the other side of one-run games isn’t nearly as much fun. Also not nearly as much fun? Mariners games without Julio, who’s out for the second straight day with back spasms. He tweaked it in the cage before the game yesterday. Word is that he wants an extra day or two just to be sure he doesn’t miss more time than that.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18

AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy