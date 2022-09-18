Salem CC Strong Against Large Field of NE Ohio’s Best; Girls 3rd & Boys 11th, Girls Led by Hopple and Boys Madison

It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.

