ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado

A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska

Floodwaters were starting to recede in some parts of western Alaska that were battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving debris flung by the powerful Bering Sea waves on beaches and in seaside communities.The storm, the remnant of Typhoon Merbok, was weakening Sunday as it moved north from the Bering Strait into the Chukchi Sea off Alaska’s northwest coast. But it remained a hazardous threat to smaller communities along Alaska’s northwest coast, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kaitlyn Lardeo.“This guy is going to hang out in the Chukchi Sea for the next few days and just...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Cascade Locks, OR
Outdoor Life

Ram of Pilot Mountain: The Story of Jack O’Connor’s Biggest Sheep

Editor’s note: Jack O’Connor hunted wild sheep all over the world and inspired many big game hunters through his writings as Outdoor Life’s shooting editor. His biggest North American sheep, a massive Dall ram, was killed on Pilot Mountain in the Yukon. Here’s the story of that adventure, originally published in 1951.
ANIMALS
outsidemagazine

The Worst Disasters on Mount Everest

The summit of Mount Everest may be more accessible than ever, but the world’s tallest mountain remains very dangerous. From weather disasters, to avalanches, to health issues from reduced oxygen above 26,000 feet, every Everest season come with risk. The first recorded ascent of Mount Everest occurred nearly 70 years ago, and since then, climbers have died on the mountain while trying to reach the top. Below is a collection of the worst moments in the history of mountaineering on the famed peak.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy